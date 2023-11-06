Tuscan Town Pienza Trades Historic Bell Chimes for Peaceful Nights

The charming town of Pienza in Tuscany, Italy, is making a bold shift towards tranquility as it silences its historic bell tower during the night. While this decision was made in response to complaints from B&B owners whose guests were disturbed by the chimes, it has sparked a new wave of debate among the locals.

For over 560 years, the bell has tolled in the clock tower situated in Pienza’s main square. The construction of surrounding buildings began in 1459, adding to the rich history of the town. However, due to a noise pollution regulation established in 2017, the bell has now been silenced from midnight to 7 a.m.

Pienza’s mayor, Manolo Garosi, explains that the decision was prompted by the increasing number of complaints from both residents and B&B owners. Interestingly, this outcry came about after the bell’s sound was digitally altered 18 months ago.

Nevertheless, the unexpected silence has not been well-received by some of the town’s 2,100 inhabitants. They express a longing for the familiar sound, claiming that it was an integral part of their lives. The bell’s tolling during the night used to signal life in the absolute silence, a comforting presence for those who were born and raised in Pienza.

In recent years, Pienza has become a popular tourist destination, thanks to its well-preserved ancient buildings, narrow streets, and breathtaking panoramic views of the Tuscan landscape. The town’s historic center, now protected by UNESCO, was redesigned by Pope Pius II in the late 15th century to embody the principles of the Renaissance “ideal city.” Pius even renamed the town in his honor, solidifying its significance in both Italian and global urban development.

As Pienza finds a balance between preserving its historic heritage and accommodating the needs of its residents and visitors, the ongoing discussion surrounding the silenced bell highlights the complicated relationship between tradition and modernity. While the silence may bring peace to some, it signals the end of an era for others.