Italy Considers Exiting the Belt and Road Initiative, Prioritizing Strategic Partnership with China

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, revealed the country’s plan to withdraw from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit, according to reports from Italian media. Italy, the only G7 nation to join the BRI, aims to minimize potential repercussions from Beijing by focusing on reviving a strategic partnership agreement with China, which was initially established in 2004 to promote economic cooperation.

The BRI, a global trade and infrastructure plan inspired by the ancient Silk Road, characterized the historical connection between imperial China and the West. By pledging to depart from the BRI, Italy’s decision has raised questions about the value of the agreement signed by a previous administration in 2019. Concerns about the potential expansion of Chinese influence have strained relations between Italy and its Western allies.

Italian politicians have emphasized that their choice to exit the BRI was not influenced by the United States but rather by their own careful deliberation. The decision aims to align Italy’s interests with those of its Western partners, as the country will assume the presidency of the G7 next year. By reassessing its relationship with Beijing and emphasizing a strategic partnership, Italy hopes to foster stronger ties with its traditional allies.

During the G20 summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Meloni and Premier Li engaged in discussions to deepen bilateral relations. In an official statement, Meloni’s office highlighted the shared Global Strategic Partnership between Italy and China, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. This partnership will serve as a guiding force for expanding friendship and cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.

Q: What is the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)?

A: The Belt and Road Initiative is a global trade and infrastructure plan that aims to connect countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa through a network of roads, railways, ports, and other forms of infrastructure development. It is inspired by the historical Silk Road, which facilitated trade and cultural exchange between imperial China and the West.

Q: Why is Italy withdrawing from the BRI?

A: Italy has expressed doubts about the value of the BRI agreement signed by a previous administration in 2019. The decision to withdraw is aimed at addressing concerns about the potential spread of Chinese influence and aligning Italy’s interests with its Western allies.

Q: How will Italy manage its relationship with China after exiting the BRI?

A: Italy plans to prioritize its strategic partnership agreement with China, which was first established in 2004. By revitalizing this agreement, Italy aims to promote economic cooperation and foster stronger ties with China while placating its Western allies.

Q: Was Italy’s decision influenced by the United States?

A: Italian politicians have emphasized that their decision to withdraw from the BRI was not dictated by the United States. It was a result of their own assessment of the agreement and a desire to align Italy’s interests with those of its Western partners.

Note: This article is based on information from Italian media reports and does not contain specific sources.