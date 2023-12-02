Italian Officials Take Action to Protect Historic Tower in Bologna

Italian officials have taken decisive measures to safeguard one of Bologna’s iconic 12th Century towers, fearing the possibility of its collapse. The Garisenda tower, one of the renowned Two Towers of Bologna, is receiving 4.3 million euros ($4.7 million) worth of repairs to ensure its stability. These works, scheduled for completion during January and February, aim to protect the tower’s structural integrity.

The Garisenda tower has stood as a symbol of Bologna for centuries, enchanting painters, poets, and historians with its unique shape and historical significance. However, this architectural masterpiece has suffered from a significant lean since its construction between 1109 and 1119. The tower’s precarious state has been a matter of concern for quite some time. Over the years, it endured further damage due to the installation of ironwork and bakery ovens within its walls during the medieval era.

Mayor Matteo Lepore acknowledged the longstanding issue of the tower’s leaning and emphasized the necessity of action. He explained, “We inherited a situation that over the centuries has caused this illness.” In light of its cultural and historical value, the mayor has urged the government to seek UNESCO world heritage status for these towers, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

Efforts to reinforce the Two Towers began in the 1990s, reflecting the deep admiration and commitment to preserving Bologna’s architectural gems. To commence the restoration of the Garisenda tower, a containment area will be set up to prevent damage to nearby structures and ensure the safety of pedestrians. Furthermore, continuous surveillance through video cameras will monitor the tower closely throughout the repair process.

While the situation is being closely monitored, the yellow alert issued by Italy’s civil protection agency underlines the precautionary measures taken to avoid any imminent danger. These measures demonstrate the dedication and responsibility of Italian officials in safeguarding their rich cultural heritage.

