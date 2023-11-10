Italian Mother Wins Lawsuit for Sons’ Failure to Leave the Nest

An Italian mother’s determination to assert her independence has led to a groundbreaking court case. In a remarkable turn of events, a 75-year-old woman from the city of Pavia has successfully sued her two sons, aged 40 and 42, who had been reluctant to leave the family home.

Amidst growing frustration, the woman repeatedly requested that her adult sons embrace a more autonomous lifestyle and contribute to household responsibilities. However, her pleas fell on deaf ears, as the sons showed no interest in taking on cooking, cleaning, or financial burdens.

Finally reaching her breaking point, the resilient mother decided to take legal action against her own flesh and blood. This decision marked a turning point in their relationship and put the matter before the court. The judge, Simona Caterbi, sided with the courageous mother and issued an eviction order against her two sons.

While parents generally have an obligation to provide support to their children, Judge Caterbi determined that such support was no longer justified in this case. With the sons well into their 40s, it was time for them to take responsibility for their own lives, especially considering both were gainfully employed.

The court’s ruling specifies that the adult children must vacate the premises by December 18th. Although eviction orders within families are rare, this situation is not uncommon in Italy, where a significant number of people continue to live with their parents well into adulthood.

According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), the average age at which Italian youth leave the nest is 26. However, economic difficulties, particularly high rates of unemployment among young people in the country, often lead to extended cohabitation with parents.

In August of 2023, the overall unemployment rate in Italy stood at 7.8%, while the rate among young people soared to 22.3%. These circumstances have fueled a growing trend of adult children residing with their parents for longer periods of time.

ISTAT data reveals a steady increase in the number of young individuals living at home. In 1983, 49% of Italians between the ages of 18 and 34 still resided with their families. By the year 2000, this figure had risen to 60.2%, and in 2009 it had stabilized at 58.6%. As of 2022, a staggering 67.6% of Italians aged between 18 and 34, equating to approximately 7 million people, continued to live with their parents.

