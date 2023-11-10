A Notorious Mafia Boss Passes Away After Decades on the Run

An infamous Italian mob boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, who evaded capture for 30 years until earlier this year, reportedly succumbed to colon cancer on Monday. Denaro, aged 61, had been suffering from this severe illness at the time of his arrest in January. Despite being transferred to L’Aquila Hospital, his condition progressively worsened over the past few months. Italian outlet ANSA reported that Denaro fell into a coma last Friday and never regained consciousness.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini responded to the news, stating, “While it is not right to deny prayers to anyone, I cannot say that I am sorry for his passing,” expressing mixed emotions regarding Denaro’s death.

Matteo Messina Denaro was a prominent figure within the Cosa Nostra mob and had already been sentenced in absentia to multiple life sentences for numerous crimes. This included orchestrating the infamous murders of anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992, as reported by the Associated Press.

Often referred to as the “last Godfather,” Denaro held a reputation as a ruthless and notorious Sicilian mafia boss. He was the final among three high-ranking fugitive Mafia leaders who managed to elude capture for an extended period of time. According to Felia Allum, a professor specializing in organized crime and corruption at the University of Bath in the UK, Denaro represented the bridge between the violent and overt Cosa Nostra of the early 1990s and the more discreet, business-oriented Mafia that prevailed in the 21st century.

Denaro’s criminal activities extended to various heinous acts, such as the kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy to prevent his father from testifying against the mob. Tragically, the child was killed two years later. In 1993, he was also found guilty of carrying out bombings in Rome, Florence, and Milan, leading him to go into hiding as several informants started to expose his involvement in the criminal organization.

According to a government official cited by Reuters, Denaro’s body is expected to be transported to Sicily in the coming days, where a private funeral will take place.

