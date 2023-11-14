Tragic Incident in Northern Italy: Factory Worker Fatally Injured by Avalanche of Cheese Wheels

In a devastating incident that unfolded in Bergamo, Italy, a renowned Italian cheesemaker lost his life after being buried under an avalanche of thousands of wheels of Grana Padano cheese. Giacomo Chiapparini, a beloved figure in his community, tragically lost his life while checking on the automatic robot responsible for cleaning the cheese rounds during the aging process.

The incident occurred in the aging room of Chiapparini’s factory, where an estimated 10 corridors were lined with shelves stacked from floor to ceiling, housing approximately 1,600 rounds of cheese per corridor. The exact cause of the initial collapse, which triggered a catastrophic “domino effect,” remains unknown, baffling authorities and leaving them scrambling to understand how such a tragedy could unfold in a seemingly secure environment.

Emergency services, including the Carabinieri, fire brigade, and two ambulance services, were summoned to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. local time. The rescue mission turned into a painstaking endeavor that lasted over 11 hours before Chiapparini’s lifeless body was discovered beneath the staggering weight of the cheese rounds. The victim’s family, who resides and works at the factory, was able to positively identify him.

Chiapparini, at the age of 74, had dedicated his life to his craft. His factory, which he founded in the late 1970s, produces a staggering 15,000 wheels of Grana Padano cheese annually, utilizing milk sourced from their own cows. The cheese itself undergoes an aging process that ranges from 12 to 70 months, resulting in a product renowned for its superior quality and distinctive flavor.

The loss of Giacomo Chiapparini is not only a tragedy for his family but also for the wider community that cherished his contributions as an esteemed cheesemaker. The local authorities, along with the entire region, mourn this devastating incident that serves as a reminder of the unpredictable dangers that can be inherent even in seemingly benign environments.

