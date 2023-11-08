Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Italian Cheese Warehouse Worker

In a devastating incident that occurred on Sunday, Giacomo Chiapparini, a 74-year-old man from Italy, lost his life after being crushed under thousands of wheels of a parmesan-style hard cheese. The incident took place when a shelf in his warehouse located in the Lombardy region collapsed, causing a cascade effect that brought down approximately 25,000 wheels of grana padano, each weighing about 40kg.

The horrific accident unfolded in the small town of Romano di Lombardia near Bergamo, where Chiapparini had been overseeing the ripening process of the cherished cheese. The wheels were carefully stored on metal shelves, with the highest one towering at a height of 10 meters (33ft).

Firefighter Antonio Dusi recounted the painstaking rescue operation that took place over a grueling 12-hour period. The team had to diligently move the massive wheels and disassembled shelves by hand in their efforts to locate and extract Chiapparini from beneath the heavy cheese wheels. The immense weight and sheer number of the collapsed shelves made the task incredibly challenging.

Grana padano, a popular Italian hard cheese that closely resembles parmesan, is known for its distinctive taste and texture. With its rich and savory flavor, grana padano is an essential ingredient in many traditional Italian dishes, making it a staple in households across the country.

The tragic accident serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers and risks that come with working in the food production and warehousing industry. It highlights the importance of implementing strict safety measures to prevent such devastating incidents from occurring in the future.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Giacomo Chiapparini’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace, remembered for his dedication and contribution to the renowned Italian cheese industry.