Italian Mafia Boss Matteo Messina Denaro Passes Away After Years on the Run

Matteo Messina Denaro, the infamous Italian mafia boss who spent three decades on the run, has sadly succumbed to cancer at the age of 61, authorities announced on Monday. Denaro was arrested in January after being convicted of multiple murders and was suffering from colon cancer at the time. As his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to a hospital from the maximum-security prison where he was initially held. Tragically, he fell into a coma and never regained consciousness.

Throughout his criminal career, Denaro was involved in numerous heinous crimes, including planning the high-profile murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992. These shocking murders sent shockwaves across Italy and resulted in a sweeping crackdown on the Sicilian mob. Denaro was also responsible for several bombings in Rome, Florence, and Milan in 1993, claiming the lives of ten innocent people. Additionally, he orchestrated the kidnapping of 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo, who was held captive for two years before being brutally murdered.

Known as “the last Godfather” in the Italian press, Denaro earned a reputation as a ruthless and merciless mobster. Born in Castelvetrano in 1962, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Mafia at a young age. Throughout his criminal career, he had allegedly committed enough murders to fill a cemetery. Denaro’s arrest marked a significant victory for law enforcement, as he managed to evade capture for so long, despite being one of Italy’s most wanted criminals.

Despite speculation, it is believed that Denaro never attained the prestigious title of the Mafia “boss of bosses.” Prosecutors consistently maintained that he was the head of Cosa Nostra in western Sicily. Throughout his life, Denaro lived a secretive existence, communicating with fellow mafiosi through coded messages written on small pieces of paper. He never married but had several lovers, and it was only after his capture that he met his daughter, who agreed to take his surname.

Denaro’s body will be returned to Sicily for a private funeral. His passing marks the end of an era for the Sicilian mob, but the fight against organized crime continues as authorities work to dismantle its networks and bring those responsible to justice.