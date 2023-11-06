Italian Town to Receive Reparations for Nazi War Crimes

In a historic ruling, the Italian town of Fornelli is set to receive reparations for the Nazi war crimes committed during World War II. Nearly 80 years after the violent occupation by the German Nazis, the descendants of six civilians who were hanged for killing a soldier foraging for food will be compensated for their trauma. The Italian court has awarded a portion of €12 million to the families affected by these atrocities.

Instead of Germany paying the reparations, it is Italy that will be responsible for compensating the victims. Italy lost a battle in the International Court over whether Germany could still be held liable for damages related to World War II crimes. While some Jewish Italian organizations believe that Germany should pay out of historical responsibility, the victims’ groups believe that Rome is taking its time processing the claims.

The descendants of the six Catholic men hanged in Fornelli are likely to be the first beneficiaries of a new government fund established to address these claims. Italy and Germany had previously entered into a deal in 1962, where Germany paid €40 million Deutsche Marks to cover damages inflicted by the Nazis on Italians. However, no reparations were provided specifically for war crimes.

Attorney Lucio Olivieri, who led the Fornelli litigation, highlights the oversight of not looking into war crimes in the past. He notes that Italy initially hesitated to pursue claims against Germany, perhaps thinking that all parties had committed war crimes during the conflict. However, in 1994, files documenting unprosecuted war crimes were discovered in Rome, prompting Italy to seek justice for the victims. Despite Germany’s refusal to pay, Italian courts continued to hear compensation cases, stating that there can be no limit imposed on war crimes.

In April 2022, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi established a fund to cover the rising costs associated with compensation. The deadline for legal claims was June 28, and the Italian Treasury confirmed receiving 1,228 suits. Multiple plaintiffs are likely to be involved in each case, and there is concern that the allocated €61 million may not be sufficient to cover the expected payouts.

The first payments to the people of Fornelli are expected to be made by January. While the financial compensation is important, the residents emphasize that this case is about seeking justice for a war crime rather than simply seeking monetary compensation. This landmark ruling provides a sense of closure for the descendants and serves as a reminder that the horrors of the past should never be forgotten.