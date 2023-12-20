Italian Court Sentences Parents to Life Imprisonment for ‘Honour Killing’ of Pakistani Teen

An Italian court has handed down life sentences to a Pakistani couple for the brutal murder of their 18-year-old daughter, Saman Abbas. The young woman was killed because she refused an arranged marriage, a decision that ultimately cost her life. Saman’s body was discovered at a farmhouse in Northern Italy in November 2022, a full 18 months after she went missing. The heinous crime shocked the nation and shed light on the issue of honor killings.

Saman Abbas had migrated from Pakistan to the town of Novellara in Italy in 2016 with her family. She began dating a young man of Pakistani origin, which enraged her parents. When they attempted to force her into an arranged marriage in 2020, she defiantly refused. Saman sought refuge under the protection of social services, but tragically, she fell victim to a deceitful ploy by her family that led to her disappearance.

Italian investigators revealed that CCTV footage showed three members of Saman’s family carrying weapons on April 29, 2021. The following day, she was seen leaving her house with her parents, never to be seen alive again. After an extensive search, her body was eventually found close to a farmhouse near her family’s residence. A pathologist determined that Saman had suffered a broken neck bone, likely the result of strangulation.

In the pursuit of justice, Saman’s father was apprehended in Pakistan and extradited to Italy for trial. He pleaded his innocence, expressing disbelief that he could ever harm his own daughter. Saman’s mother, on the other hand, was convicted in absentia as she remains in hiding in Pakistan.

The court in the city of Reggio Emilia convicted both parents and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The sentencing sends a strong message that honor killings have no place in society and that such atrocious acts will be met with the harshest possible penalties.

FAQ:

Q: What is an arranged marriage?

A: An arranged marriage is a union in which the spouses are selected by their families or a matchmaker, rather than by personal choice.

Q: What is an honor killing?

A: An honor killing is the act of killing a family member, typically a woman, who is believed to have brought shame or dishonor upon the family. These killings are often carried out due to perceived violations of cultural or religious norms.

Q: How common are honor killings in Pakistan?

A: Honor killings are tragically prevalent in Pakistan, with hundreds of cases reported each year. These killings disproportionately target women, although a smaller number of men also fall victim to such crimes.

