Italian Climate Change Activists Transform Venice’s Grand Canal to Emphasize Urgency

Italian environmental activists took a creative and powerful stand against climate change by turning Venice’s iconic Grand Canal green. This striking display aimed to draw attention to what they perceive as a lack of progress at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion group suspended themselves from the Rialto Bridge using climbing ropes while displaying a banner that highlighted the urgency of the situation: “COP28: While the government talks, we are hanging by a thread.” Similar protests also took place across various Italian cities, where small sections of rivers and canals, such as the Po in Turin and Rome’s Tiber, were dyed green.

By transforming the pristine waters of the Grand Canal, these activists sought to emphasize the consequences of escalating climate change. “In the meantime, while governments talk, we count the damage and the victims from constant floods and fires,” the Extinction Rebellion group stated. Their visual statement was achieved using fluorescein dye, a harmless substance often employed in industrial settings to trace items in water.

Notably, the temporary alteration did not cause any lasting harm to the environment. However, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro voiced his dissatisfaction and labeled the activists as “eco-vandals.” He urged the Italian authorities to take appropriate action against them, emphasizing the importance of cherishing and safeguarding the fragile city of Venice.

During the protest, boat traffic along the Grand Canal was halted for safety reasons. The canal water and the recently restored columns on the Rialto Bridge needed to be inspected to ensure they were still sound. Mayor Brugnaro firmly stated, “Venice is a fragile city, one that is to be loved and respected! Enough is enough.”

This demonstration by Italian climate change activists serves as a vivid reminder of the pressing need for immediate action to combat the dire effects of climate change. It highlights the frustrations felt by those who believe that global conferences and agreements often fail to produce tangible results. The world must awaken to the urgency of the situation, as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and ecological devastation continue to threaten our planet and its inhabitants.

