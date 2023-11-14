Challenges of Double Standards in a Changing World: Insights from S. Jaishankar

New York, September 24 – In a thought-provoking address at a Ministerial Session titled ‘South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions, and Ideas,’ S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, highlighted the prevalence of double standards in today’s world. He emphasized that countries holding positions of influence are resistant to change, while those with historical influence have weaponized their capabilities.

According to Jaishankar, there is a growing sentiment among the global South for change, but it is met with political resistance. Countries at the helm of influence, particularly within the UN Security Council, are hesitant to embrace change. Additionally, those economically dominant are leveraging their production capabilities, while those with institutional or historical influence have weaponized their resources.

Jaishankar shed light on the ongoing legacy of double standards, stating, “They will all mouth the right things, but the reality is still today, it’s a world very much of double standards.” He referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as a glaring example of this.

The global South, Jaishankar believes, holds the potential to reshape the international system by exerting increasing pressure. Respecting the diversity of cultures, traditions, heritage, music, literature, and ways of life is crucial to this change according to Jaishankar.

“The market-driven approach and the notion of freedom often lead to actions that may compromise others’ heritage and traditions,” Jaishankar remarked, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Speaking about the G20 Summit in Delhi, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of cultural rebalancing and celebrated the historical preference for “millets” in the global South over wheat. He underscored the importance of recognizing and respecting diverse cultural practices.

The session also featured addresses from India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Reliance Foundation CEO Jagannatha Kumar, UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp, and ORF President Samir Saran. The panel discussion included insights from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Joao Gomes Cravinho, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith.

Regarding international financial reform, Jaishankar expressed hope for progress during India’s remaining G20 Presidency. He also addressed concerns about his stance on Europe, clarifying that he is not tough on the region.

Speaking about critical global issues, Jaishankar highlighted debt, SDG resourcing (Sustainable Development Goals), climate action resourcing, digital access, nutrition, and gender equality. He acknowledged that these issues were often overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the focus on Ukraine, hindering meaningful global conversations. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of involving voices from countries not traditionally represented at international forums, as demonstrated by India’s Voice of Global South Summit.

In summary, S. Jaishankar’s insightful address shed light on the persistence of double standards in the world. He called for a shift in global perspectives, emphasizing the need to respect and celebrate diversity while addressing critical global issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What did S. Jaishankar discuss in his address?

S. Jaishankar discussed the presence of double standards in the world and the resistance to change exhibited by countries in positions of influence.

2. How did Jaishankar describe the prevailing world order?

Jaishankar referred to the world as a place of double standards, where countries make the right statements but fail to enact meaningful change.

3. What examples did Jaishankar provide of double standards?

Jaishankar cited the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of double standards. He also highlighted how those with historical influence have weaponized their capabilities.

4. How can the global South bring about change?

Jaishankar believes that the global South can exert pressure on the international system by demanding respect for diverse cultures, traditions, heritage, and ways of life.

5. What issues did Jaishankar identify as troubling the world?

Jaishankar identified debt, SDG resourcing, climate action resourcing, digital access, nutrition, and gender equality as critical global issues that require attention.

(Source: [Original Article](https://example.com))