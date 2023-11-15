Reshaping the Global Narrative: Towards a Fairer International System

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed his belief that the world continues to be plagued by “double standards” during a Ministerial Session titled ‘South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas’. Hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, United Nations India, and the Reliance Foundation, the session aimed to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the global South.

In his address, Jaishankar emphasized the resistance to change exhibited by influential nations and those with a long-standing legacy of power. He observed that these countries have adeptly weaponized their economic and institutional capabilities to reinforce the status quo. Despite their rhetoric, they perpetuate a world characterized by double standards, where actions often do not align with stated principles.

Jaishankar highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic as a prime example of this disparity. He underscored the need for the global South to exert greater pressure on the international system, challenging the prevailing norms and demanding a more equitable representation.

The path to cultural rebalancing, according to Jaishankar, lies in acknowledging and respecting the world’s diversity. He pointed to the recent G20 Summit in Delhi as an example, where the rediscovery of traditional dietary choices such as millets highlighted the need to challenge the dominance of wheat-based diets driven by market forces. Respecting heritage, tradition, music, literature, and ways of life is crucial for a more inclusive and fair global order.

The event also featured notable speakers, including India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Reliance Foundation CEO Jagannatha Kumar, UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp, and ORF President Samir Saran. Additionally, the panel discussion witnessed the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Joao Gomes Cravinho, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith.

Looking ahead, Jaishankar underscored India’s commitment to reforming international financial institutions during its ongoing G20 Presidency. He expressed hope that progress would be made on this crucial issue before Brazil assumes the presidency in December 2023.

While there might be misconceptions about his stance towards Europe, Jaishankar clarified that he believes Europe’s problems are indeed global problems. However, he also emphasized that the reverse is not always true – the world’s problems do not always receive the same level of attention or concern in European discussions.

Jaishankar drew attention to key global issues that warrant immediate attention, including addressing mounting debt, ensuring adequate resourcing for Sustainable Development Goals, taking decisive climate action, bridging digital access gaps, prioritizing nutrition, and advancing gender equality.

COVID-19 and the focus on other geopolitical situations had momentarily diverted global conversations away from these crucial matters. Jaishankar noted that the G20 needed to refocus on the issues that truly matter to the world. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to engage with and listen to voices that are often excluded from decision-making processes, as exemplified by India’s Voice of Global South Summit in 2023. By initiating dialogues with 125 countries, the summit provided India with a credible basis to advocate for global concerns and prioritize the issues troubling nations in the global South.

