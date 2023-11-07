The Desire for Change in Iran: A Call for Liberal Democracy

The Iranian people are longing for a “normal life and for a government similar to the governments based on the liberal democratic system”, reveals a prominent political activist as he faces a six-year prison sentence. Majid Tavakoli, known for his critical stance towards reformists and the communist left, is part of the ongoing crackdown by the Iranian regime on dissent sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini’s death, occurring during her arrest for wearing the hijab improperly, has led to heightened tensions and protests.

Tavakoli emphasizes the pain of separation from his family, expressing how the distance is a constant reminder of their love and attachment. The consequences faced for expressing his opinions are severe, particularly since he was charged with collusion in addition to his writings and opinions. The sentence passed on him reflects the government’s fear of liberal ideals taking root within Iranian society. Despite attacks on liberals by the authorities, Tavakoli reveals that the general desire of the Iranian people is for a normal life and a government aligned with liberal democratic principles.

In recent years, there has been a shift in the public’s perception of power and government in Iran. The government’s failure to address societal issues and the persistence of structural discrimination have led to a growing progressive sentiment among the Iranian people. Disillusioned with rigged elections, they have turned to acts of civil disobedience as a means of protest. However, Tavakoli acknowledges the difficulty of organizing opposition movements within Iran and discusses the need for external support and leadership.

Technology has played a complex role in Iran’s sociopolitical landscape. While it has expanded access to information through satellite TV and social media, it has also become a tool of repression for the state. The government utilizes surveillance and monitoring to manipulate truth and control the narrative. Tavakoli highlights the need for change in Iran that doesn’t resort to violence, emphasizing the expectation of political elites and forces to reduce the risks associated with such change.

Looking towards the future, Tavakoli questions whether the West truly understands the reality of Iran’s modern totalitarian regime. He calls for a viable strategy to promote a liberal movement in Iran, stressing that human rights should be a priority rather than solely focusing on issues such as nuclear programs and regional conflicts. Despite the challenges, Tavakoli finds hope in the rise of personal responsibility within Iranian society, as individuals increasingly recognize the need to confront the injustices inflicted by the regime.

The desire for change is palpable in Iran, and it is fueled by a longing for a government that upholds liberal democratic values. The voices of activists like Majid Tavakoli serve as a reminder that the Iranian people are not willing to accept the status quo and continue to fight for a more inclusive and democratic future.