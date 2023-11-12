Ukrainian Forces Make Headway in Western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Geolocated footage analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War has revealed significant advancements by Ukrainian armored vehicles in the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Breaking through the Russian tri-layered defense system, Ukrainian forces engaged in limited combat in the southern front.

This marks a significant milestone, as it is the first observed instance of Ukrainian forces operating armored vehicles beyond the final line of the Russian defense. Ukrainian troops have successfully breached the first two lines of the defense, allowing them to operate vehicles in the breached areas.

The successful advancement of Ukrainian armored vehicles indicates that the Ukrainians have effectively secured their breach of the initial two lines of the defense system. This achievement demonstrates their ability to operate vehicles through the breach and move closer to prepared Russian defensive positions.

Experts suggest that Ukrainian forces have likely neutralized Russian artillery and other anti-tank systems in the area, enabling them to bring their armored vehicles forward. This development showcases the progress made in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, as they maneuver through formidable Russian defenses intended to halt their advancement.

Despite the encouraging advancements, it remains uncertain if Ukrainian forces will be able to maintain control over the newly acquired positions. The situation on the ground is fluid, and both sides continue their military efforts.

