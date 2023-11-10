Former Wagner Group Soldiers Join Chechnya’s Akhmat Battalion for Ukraine Conflict

In a recent interview, Akhmat Battalion Commander Apti Alaudinov confirmed that a significant number of former Wagner Group mercenaries have joined Chechnya’s Akhmat Battalion and are now en route to the war in Ukraine. Alaudinov described the influx of soldiers as “massive,” highlighting their involvement in various detachments within the Akhmat forces across several undisclosed sectors of the Ukrainian front.

It appears that these former Wagner soldiers are following their former commanders to the Chechen Akhmat units, showcasing their loyalty and respect towards their new affiliation. While there have been previous concerns about potential tensions between the Wagner and Chechen forces following conflicts between Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin and Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinov emphasized that Wagner fighters have always spoken highly of the Akhmat Battalion.

However, it is worth noting that the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the fragmented former Wagner forces. According to their assessment, these forces, which have now dispersed between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosgvardia Chechen units across various sectors of the front, are unlikely to reemerge as a cohesive and efficient military organization. The ISW believes that without the unitary organization and clear leadership that Wagner once provided, the fragmented forces will struggle to regain their previous strength.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the integration of former Wagner soldiers into the Chechen Akhmat Battalion adds another layer of complexity. The motivations behind this transition remain unclear, but it suggests a significant realignment within the Russian-backed military groups operating in Ukraine. The dynamics and implications of this alliance between the Akhmat Battalion and former Wagner soldiers will undoubtedly be closely monitored in the ongoing analysis of the conflict.