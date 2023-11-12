New Challenges for Construction Workers in the Midst of Israel’s Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Palestinian construction workers and Israeli employers are facing significant disruptions. The construction industry, like many others in Israel, has come to a standstill as work permits for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank have been suspended.

The impact of this suspension is evident at construction sites throughout the country. One such site in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, stands abandoned and incomplete. The half-built apartment building has been left untouched for almost a month, with wires hanging loose from the ceiling and unused rebar rusting. The only individuals present are a handful of workers tasked with monitoring the site to prevent trespassing.

According to Bashar Jabareen, a Palestinian citizen of Israel who serves as the project manager, the site would typically employ 20 to 25 workers. However, due to the current circumstances, there is a severe scarcity of labor. The suspension of work permits has led to a shortage of skilled workers, causing delays and disruptions in construction projects across the country.

The conflict has also posed challenges for Israeli employers who rely on Palestinian workers. Many employers have established longstanding relationships with these workers, who are known for their expertise and efficiency. The sudden absence of these workers has forced employers to reevaluate their strategies and find alternative labor sources.

FAQ

Q: What is the reason behind the suspension of work permits for Palestinians?

A: The work permits were suspended due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Q: How are construction sites affected by the lack of Palestinian workers?

A: Construction sites are experiencing delays and disruptions due to the significant decrease in available skilled workers.

Q: How are Israeli employers coping with the absence of Palestinian workers?

A: Israeli employers are having to adapt and seek alternative labor sources to maintain productivity and meet project deadlines.

Q: Are there any efforts being made to address these challenges?

A: The Israeli government and various organizations are exploring solutions to mitigate the impact on the construction industry, including potential collaborations and workforce training programs.

While the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, it is crucial to recognize the adverse effects it has on various sectors of society. The construction industry, in particular, is grappling with significant disruptions, highlighting the interconnectedness of Palestinian workers and Israeli employers in the pursuit of shared goals.

Sources: npr.org