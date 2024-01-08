Israel’s Conflict with Gaza: A Comprehensive Update

As tensions between Israel and Gaza continue to escalate, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest developments. Here is an overview of the key events as of Monday, January 8, 2024:

Latest Updates

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza has been partially evacuated due to increased Israeli military activity. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 600 patients and medical staff were forced to leave, and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern over government leaks and proposed that ministers attending security meetings undergo polygraph tests in an attempt to address the issue.

Divisions within the Israeli government are becoming more evident, with three ministers from the National Unity Party, including Benny Gantz, boycotting a recent meeting.

Israel has indicated its readiness to halt airstrikes on northern Gaza, claiming that Hamas has been “dismantled” in that area. However, military operations are expected to continue in the rest of the enclave.

WHO has canceled a mission to al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza multiple times due to a lack of security guarantees.

Human Impact and Fighting

The latest reports from Gaza’s Health Ministry reveal that at least 73 Palestinians have been killed and 99 wounded in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours.

Media outlets in Palestine have reported that eight people were killed when an Israeli air attack targeted a house in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.

Tragically, Hamza Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, and journalist Mustafa Thuraya were killed in an Israeli missile attack on a vehicle in Khan Younis.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has announced that 142 of its employees have died as a result of ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the war began on October 7.

Diplomacy

Protests against Israel’s attacks on Gaza took place outside the US embassy in Stockholm, emphasizing international opposition to the ongoing conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged in diplomatic discussions with leaders from Qatar and Jordan during his Middle East visit.

Jordan and the US have expressed their rejection of proposals that would forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, as put forth by some Israeli ministers.

Former UNRWA spokesperson Chris Gunness suggests that an International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision could increase pressure on the US to facilitate a proper ceasefire, with Israel and South Africa heading to The Hague this week.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has criticized Arab and Islamic countries that have yet to officially support South Africa’s call for genocide proceedings against Israel at the ICJ.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Israel for meetings with President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

West Bank Raids

Reports indicate ongoing raids in various locations in the West Bank, including Bethlehem’s Dheisheh camp, Arroub camp, Dura and Yatta (south of Hebron), and Qabalan (south of Nablus).

Israeli forces have arrested a doctor and a nurse during raids in Ramallah and el-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

An attack by Israeli settlers in the northern Jordan Valley region resulted in the injury of a local resident.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

