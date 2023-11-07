The Impact of Israeli Violence on the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem

Amidst global attention on the brutal bombardment of Gaza by Israel, there has been a disturbing increase in killings of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. While the plight of Gaza has dominated headlines, the deaths of at least 76 Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces in the same period have gone largely unnoticed. These killings have occurred amidst escalating tensions and confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians across the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israeli raids into Palestinian cities and villages have intensified, with an average of one Palestinian being killed every day over the past two years. Since the latest escalation in violence, the number of killings in the West Bank and Jerusalem has drastically increased. At least 76 Palestinians, including eight by armed settlers, have lost their lives.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited administrative control over parts of the occupied West Bank, is increasingly seen as a subcontractor for the Israeli occupation. Growing tensions between the PA and the Israeli authorities add another layer of complexity to the situation.

The recent violence originated with Hamas, the Palestinian armed resistance movement governing the Gaza Strip, launching a surprise attack on Israeli territory. In response, the Israeli army has intensified its deadly raids on Palestinian neighborhoods and cities across the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Armed settlers have also been responsible for an increasing number of killings.

The escalating violence has resulted in an average of five Palestinians being killed every day in these areas since the beginning of the latest assault on Gaza. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported over 1,300 injuries so far.

Additionally, more than 850 Palestinians have been arrested in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem over the past 13 days, including hundreds from Gaza who were arrested inside Israel.

The response from the Palestinian Authority has been met with criticism, as protests have been met with live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades. The PA has faced calls for President Mahmoud Abbas to step down amidst the growing unrest.

As the world focuses on the dire situation in Gaza, it is crucial to recognize the parallel violence and killings taking place in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. The escalating tensions, confrontations, and loss of life require urgent attention and a renewed commitment to finding a just and peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.