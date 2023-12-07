A Fresh Perspective: Seeking Peace in Gaza through UN’s Article 99

In a bold move by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Article 99 of the UN Charter has been invoked to address the pressing issue of Israel’s war on Gaza. The Secretary-General has been advocating for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for weeks, but the Security Council has been unable to reach a consensus on the matter. With the invocation of Article 99, Guterres now has the power to bring this issue to the attention of the Security Council directly.

So, what exactly is Article 99 and how can it contribute to resolving the conflict?

Article 99 is a unique and independent political tool granted to the secretary-general in the UN Charter. It allows the secretary-general to convene a meeting of the Security Council on their own initiative regarding matters that may endanger international peace and security. Essentially, it gives the secretary-general the authority to issue warnings about emerging threats and concerns that are not on the council’s agenda.

By invoking Article 99, Guterres now has the right to address the Security Council without needing an invitation from a member state. This provides a significant opportunity for the Secretary-General to emphasize the urgency of the situation in Gaza and push for action.

Guterres took this step because of the Security Council’s inaction and the deteriorating conditions in Gaza. In a letter to the council, he highlighted the potential breakdown of public order and the collapsing humanitarian system. He emphasized the absence of adequate protection for civilians, stating that nowhere in Gaza is safe. The Secretary-General’s aim is to prevent a catastrophe with far-reaching implications for Palestinians and the region as a whole.

But can Article 99 alone bring an end to the conflict?

While the Security Council has the authority to take decisive action to maintain international peace and security, the invocation of Article 99 does not guarantee a resolution. Guterres cannot force the Security Council to adopt a ceasefire resolution, especially considering the veto power of the five permanent members: China, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

Anthony Arend, a professor at Georgetown University, explains that the Secretary-General can encourage discussions and promote compromise among the parties involved. However, the Security Council can only pass a substantive resolution on the issue if the five permanent members decide not to veto it. This dynamic often raises significant challenges in achieving consensus.

Looking back at history, the use of Article 99 has yielded mixed results. While it has never led to lasting peace, it has sometimes influenced the actions of the Security Council. For example, in 1960, the invocation of Article 99 prompted the adoption of Resolution 143, calling for a troop withdrawal in the conflict between the Congo and Belgium. The Security Council also demanded the release of American hostages in 1979 during the Iran crisis. However, these instances of action did not completely resolve the underlying conflicts.

It is important to recognize that Article 99 was designed as a preventative tool, aiming to deter conflicts from escalating. Its utilization after conflicts have already escalated, as in the case of the war on Gaza, raises questions about its effectiveness. Nevertheless, the fact that Guterres has invoked this article after a long hiatus reflects its diplomatic and symbolic significance in international affairs.

