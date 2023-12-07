Can Guterres’s invocation of UN’s Article 99 lead to a resolution in Israel’s war on Gaza?

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recently invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter in an attempt to address the global threat posed by Israel’s war on Gaza. This move grants him the power to call a meeting of the Security Council and bring attention to matters that may threaten international peace and security.

Article 99 is a unique provision within the UN Charter that allows the secretary-general to take independent action by warning the Security Council about emerging threats. In this case, Guterres has invoked Article 99 due to the Security Council’s lack of action and the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Guterres has been calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire since October 18, but no resolution has been adopted by the Security Council. The United States, a staunch supporter of Israel, has vetoed a resolution, while Russia, who has been more critical of Israel, has blocked another one.

By invoking Article 99, Guterres can now speak directly at the Security Council, without needing an invitation from a member state. However, it does not grant him the power to force the Security Council to adopt a resolution.

The effectiveness of Article 99 in resolving conflicts is uncertain. While it can bring attention to the issue and encourage discussions among relevant parties, it ultimately relies on the Security Council’s willingness to take decisive action. The five permanent members of the Security Council, China, Russia, the US, the UK, and France, hold veto power, meaning a substantive resolution can only be adopted if none of these members veto it.

The use of Article 99 in the past has had mixed results. It has been invoked on four occasions – in Congo (1960), East Pakistan (1971), Iran (1979), and Lebanon (1989). In some instances, it led to resolutions and actions by the Security Council, but it did not necessarily bring about long-lasting peace.

For example, in the Congo in 1960, the invocation of Article 99 resulted in the Security Council adopting a resolution calling for troop withdrawal. However, the conflict continued, and the country faced further crises in the years that followed.

Similarly, when Article 99 was used to address the Iran hostage crisis in 1979, the Security Council called for the release of the hostages, but they remained captive for 444 days until a resolution was reached through diplomatic negotiations.

While Guterres’s invocation of Article 99 demonstrates his concern and urgency to address the situation in Gaza, its effectiveness in resolving the conflict remains uncertain. The ultimate power lies with the Security Council and its willingness to take decisive action towards a ceasefire and lasting peace.

FAQ:

1. What is Article 99?

Article 99 is a provision within the UN Charter that grants the UN Secretary-General the power to bring attention to matters that may threaten international peace and security by calling a meeting of the Security Council.

2. Can Article 99 end the conflict in Israel’s war on Gaza?

While Article 99 can lead to actions and resolutions by the Security Council, it does not guarantee an end to the conflict. The resolution ultimately relies on the agreement of the Security Council’s permanent members.

3. Has Article 99 been invoked in the past?

Yes, Article 99 has been invoked four times in the past – in Congo (1960), East Pakistan (1971), Iran (1979), and Lebanon (1989). However, its effectiveness in bringing about peace has been mixed.

Sources:

Al Jazeera