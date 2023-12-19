The Dark Underbelly of Israel’s Vigilante Zeitgeist

In the fast-paced and ever-changing landscape of modern Israel, a sinister force lurks beneath the surface. It is the zeitgeist – a powerful amalgamation of ideas, beliefs, and societal values that shapes the very fabric of a nation. But in recent times, this zeitgeist has taken a dark turn, leading to a dangerous escalation of violence and an alarming disregard for human life.

Defined as the prevailing sentiment and attitudes of a particular era, the Israeli zeitgeist has become dominated by a pernicious sense of recklessness. The trigger-happy mentality prevails, with little thought given to the consequences of one’s actions. The value of life has been diminished, replaced by an unbearable lightness of killing and death.

This dehumanization extends beyond mere apathy towards non-Jews, Arabs, Palestinians, and “leftists.” It manifests as a vigilante spirit, where individuals take the law into their own hands and justify their actions under the guise of self-defense. This dangerous ideology not only puts innocent lives at risk but also erodes the very foundations of justice and accountability.

One such tragic incident was the killing of Yuval Kestelman, a vivid example of the destructive power of the zeitgeist. While the circumstances surrounding his death were clouded in controversy, one thing is clear – the prevailing spirit of the times played a significant role.

