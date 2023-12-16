Israel’s Efforts to Protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from Hamas Aggression

In a recent address to the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan expressed his deep concerns regarding the safety and preservation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred site for Muslims in Jerusalem. He highlighted that Israel, in its efforts to defend the mosque, has intercepted missiles launched by Hamas.

The ambassador emphasized the gravity of the situation by drawing a parallel between Hamas and ISIS, stating that like ISIS, Hamas is willing to destroy holy sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque. Erdan underscored that for Hamas, prioritizing the murder of Israelis appears to take precedence over the preservation of Islamic holy sites.

During his address, Ambassador Erdan presented a video demonstrating the alarms blaring in Jerusalem as rockets were fired towards the Temple Mount, a location of religious significance for Abrahamic faiths and situated beneath the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He informed the UN that Israel’s Iron Dome successfully intercepted the missile, effectively defending the mosque from an attack by Hamas.

The ambassador also directed his remarks to the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, questioning their choice to support Hamas in light of the group’s willingness to engage in acts of terror and the potential destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Erdan voiced his disbelief at the defense offered to a group that exhibits genocidal tendencies and prioritizes violent jihad at any cost.

While Hamas portrays itself as an Islamic organization committed to protecting Muslim interests, recent events have revealed a darker side to their actions. On October 7, Hamas carried out indiscriminate rocket attacks on civilian populations in Jerusalem and various parts of Israel. These attacks not only endangered Israelis but also resulted in the loss of Arab, Palestinian, and Bedouin lives.

Tragically, the violence perpetrated by Hamas extended beyond its intended targets. The group kidnapped and released Bedouin siblings Belal and AIsha Zaidna, leaving the whereabouts of their father and other sibling unknown. Additionally, Amir Tanabura, a Palestinian residing in Israel, was brutally killed by Hamas terrorists while innocently purchasing cigarettes.

The continuation of such acts of aggression by Hamas raises serious concerns about the organization’s true intentions and its disregard for human life, including that of fellow Muslims. It is crucial that the international community fully comprehends the threats posed by groups like Hamas and supports efforts to maintain peace, stability, and religious tolerance in the region.

Q: What is the significance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque?

The Al-Aqsa Mosque holds immense religious significance for Muslims as it is considered the third holiest site in Islam, believed to be the spot where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

Q: Has Israel faced rocket attacks from Hamas before?

Yes, this is not the first time that Israel has been targeted by rocket attacks from Hamas. The ongoing conflict between the two parties has resulted in periodic escalations of violence.

Q: How does Israel protect itself from such attacks?

Israel utilizes advanced defense systems, such as the Iron Dome, to intercept and neutralize incoming rockets. These systems play a crucial role in safeguarding civilian populations and key sites, including places of religious significance like the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Q: What actions has the international community taken in response to these attacks?

The international community has condemned the attacks and called for de-escalation and dialogue between the parties involved. Various diplomatic efforts and interventions have been made to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

