Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Government Plan, Sparking Controversy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel’s highest court has invalidated a controversial government proposal aimed at curbing the judiciary’s powers, reigniting divisions in the country as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The court, with a narrow eight to seven majority, ruled against a government amendment to the “reasonableness law.” The amendment sought to strip the Supreme Court of its authority to declare government decisions unreasonable. This amendment was part of a larger effort by the Knesset to weaken the judiciary, with potentially far-reaching consequences.

The court’s decision has reopened an intense and emotional debate that has been brewing in Israel since 2023 but took a back seat following the recent attacks by Hamas. The ruling also has the potential to cause fractures within Israel’s war cabinet, composed of Netanyahu and two significant critics of his judicial reforms.

The next steps taken by Netanyahu will be closely watched, as any attempts to push forward with the controversial changes could lead to a constitutional crisis.

The court justified its rejection of the amendment by stating that it would deliver a severe blow to Israel’s democratic state’s fundamental characteristics. The amendment, which became effective in July 2023, removed the court’s power to veto government decisions due to their perceived unreasonableness. Public opinion, as indicated by polls, largely opposed this change, with concerns raised about the erosion of judicial independence and threats to Israel’s democracy.

This legislation sparked widespread protests, a common sight in Israeli cities since Netanyahu introduced his judicial agenda. Thousands of army reservists even threatened not to report for duty.

Interestingly, Netanyahu’s own war cabinet members also opposed the proposed changes. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant publicly expressed his opposition, leading to his temporary dismissal and subsequent reinstatement. Benny Gantz, leader of Israel’s opposition National Unity party, led protests against the reforms earlier this year.

In response to the court’s decision, Gantz emphasized the need to respect it and called for unity during these trying times. He proposed that the government focus on winning the war together and, after the conflict, revisit the relationship between the authorities and establish a basic law to safeguard the status of key legislation.

The overhaul has attracted international attention, with concerns voiced by Israel’s allies, including the United States. President Joe Biden warned that passing the overhaul without broader consensus would jeopardize the US-Israeli relationship. The opposition boycotted the amendment’s passage in the Knesset, as it received no votes from outside the ruling party.

Unsurprisingly, Netanyahu’s allies criticized the court’s decision, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir deeming it “illegal” and a hindrance to Israeli forces in Gaza. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the mastermind behind the judicial reforms, characterized the ruling as counterproductive to unity, especially during a time of war.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed his full support for the Supreme Court, highlighting its role in protecting Israeli citizens. He criticized the government for potentially reigniting a quarrel over the court and not learning from previous experiences.

