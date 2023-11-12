Israeli Tech CEOs and Venture Capitalists Join Forces in the Battle against Hamas

Last week, a prominent Israeli tech CEO found himself torn between his thriving startup and his duty to serve in the military. Or Shoval, the CEO of a successful medical software company, was on holiday when news broke that Israel was under attack from Hamas. He, like many other tech workers, was called up to join the country’s fight against the Palestinian militant group.

The tech sector is a vital part of Israel’s economy, contributing about a fifth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. This sector includes world-renowned companies such as Intel, Amazon, and Google, all of which have substantial offices in Israel. The country’s start-ups also play a significant role in its exports, earning it the nickname “start-up nation.”

Amidst the conflict, thousands of tech workers, venture capitalists, and start-up founders have been enlisted to serve in the military. Despite the disruption this has caused to their businesses, the morale remains high as they are determined to both serve their country and continue their work. Many of these individuals come from elite cyberintelligence divisions, while others have completed their military service as regular infantry.

However, it is worth noting that not all members of the tech world support Israel’s war with Hamas. A coalition of workers at Amazon and Google, for instance, has urged their employers to stop selling technology to the Israeli government. Nonetheless, the majority of Israeli tech workers are committed to fighting and defeating Hamas.

The impact of the conflict on the tech industry and the overall economy is a cause for concern. With a significant number of tech workers being called to reserve duty, companies may experience a decline in productivity. Most of these workers fall within the prime age group of 21 to 35, which is also the age range of many tech workers in Israel. This could lead to higher percentages of absent workers in the tech sector compared to other industries.

While companies are obligated to compensate workers for their time in the military, the decrease in productivity can still have a significant impact. The conflict’s effect on Israel’s GDP is expected to be substantial, particularly due to the absence of skilled tech workers.

Despite these challenges, the tech industry remains resilient. Israelis companies are familiar with the concept of workers leaving their jobs for reserve duty, albeit for shorter periods and with more notice. The sudden call to service has forced companies to adapt quickly and make adjustments to their workforce.

As the conflict continues, the Israeli tech sector will face ongoing challenges, potentially leading to further economic repercussions. But the determination and resolve of the tech CEOs, venture capitalists, and start-up founders remain unshaken. Together, they stand in solidarity with their fellow comrades on the frontline, committed to protecting their country and securing a better future for all.

