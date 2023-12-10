New Initiatives Urgently Needed to Address the Crisis in Gaza

In the wake of the recent Israeli attacks on Gaza, leaders from various nations have voiced their concerns about the humanitarian disaster unfolding in the region. However, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has taken a different stance, suggesting that the United States should also be held responsible for these attacks and the loss of Palestinian lives.

Shtayyeh believes that the American veto in the Security Council enables the Israeli occupation to carry out further massacres, which he believes are in violation of international law. He argues that Israel, as the occupying power, bears the responsibility to provide essential resources such as electricity, water, and humanitarian supplies. Furthermore, he emphasizes that Hamas plays a crucial role in the Palestinian political landscape, and any talk of eliminating the group is unacceptable.

These sentiments were echoed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the prime minister of Qatar and minister of Foreign Affairs. Al Thani expressed deep concern over the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, emphasizing the failure of the international system and its tools to address the ongoing conflict. Despite dwindling opportunities for a ceasefire, Qatar continues to exert pressure on Israel and Hamas to reach a resolution.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi went a step further, accusing Israel of implementing a “systemic policy” to push Gazans out of the region, beyond the mere elimination of Hamas. Al-Safadi argues that Israel’s actions not only breach international law but also create long-term hatred that will haunt the region for generations to come.

In addition, Philippe Lazzarini, the director of UNRWA, the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency, highlighted the dehumanization of Palestinians as a significant factor that enables the international community to tolerate Israeli attacks on Gaza. Lazzarini warned that the agency is on the verge of collapsing, and an immediate ceasefire is crucial to prevent further suffering in Gaza.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is responsible for the Israeli attacks on Gaza?

The Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh argues that Israel, as the occupying power, is ultimately responsible for the attacks. However, he also holds the United States accountable for its support of Israeli actions.

2. What is the position of Hamas in the Palestinian political map?

Hamas is considered an essential part of the Palestinian political landscape, according to Shtayyeh. Any talk of eliminating Hamas is deemed unacceptable by Palestinian leaders.

3. How are other countries responding to the crisis in Gaza?

Leaders from various nations, such as Qatar and Jordan, have expressed deep concerns about the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They are pushing for immediate ceasefires and urging Israel to respect international law.

4. What is the role of the international community in addressing the conflict?

Philippe Lazzarini, the director of UNRWA, has criticized the dehumanization of Palestinians, which he believes allows the international community to tolerate Israeli attacks. He emphasizes the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further suffering.

5. Is there hope for a resolution to the crisis?

Despite the shrinking opportunities, Qatar continues to exert pressure on Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire. However, the situation remains complex, and the fear of radicalization among the younger generation in the Middle East is a growing concern.