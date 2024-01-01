Israel’s Supreme Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Testing the Limits of Democracy

In a groundbreaking decision, Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul. The court’s ruling has the potential to reignite divisions in Israeli society that were temporarily put aside during the ongoing war against Hamas.

The component that was overturned is a law passed in July that prevented judges from invalidating government decisions they deemed “unreasonable.” Critics argued that this provision opened the door to corruption and the appointment of unqualified individuals to important positions. The Supreme Court’s justices voted 8-7 to strike down the law, citing its severe harm to the core principles of Israel as a democratic country.

Furthermore, in a significant blow to Netanyahu and his hard-line allies, the court ruled by a margin of 12-3 that they had the authority to overturn “Basic Laws,” major pieces of legislation that serve as Israel’s quasi-constitution. This decision challenged the notion that the national legislature should have the final say on the legality of legislation and other crucial matters. The court emphasized that the parliament’s power is not unlimited.

Netanyahu’s government now faces the choice of either complying with the court’s ruling or ignoring it, which could trigger a constitutional showdown over the balance of power between the branches of government. This latest development comes as part of Netanyahu’s broader efforts to reshape the judiciary, by diminishing the influence of judges and expanding the authority of elected officials.

Supporters of the judicial overhaul argue that it aims to strengthen democracy by reducing the power of unelected judges and granting more authority to elected officials. However, opponents view it as a power grab by Netanyahu, who is currently facing corruption charges, and an attack on an essential democratic institution.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a good-government group that opposed the legislation, hailed the Supreme Court’s decision as a major victory for democracy. They emphasized that only an unreasonable government would seek to abolish the standard of reasonableness itself.

Prior to the Israel-Hamas war, the proposed judicial overhaul sparked widespread protests, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis taking to the streets regularly. Even military reservists, including fighter pilots and members of elite units, joined the demonstrations, pledging to refuse duty if the overhaul was implemented. While the protests subsided after the outbreak of war, the potential revival of these efforts could undermine national unity and impact the preparedness of the military.

This judicial battle has highlighted the delicate balance of power in Israel’s political system. As the prime minister governs through a majority coalition in parliament, the Supreme Court plays a vital role in ensuring checks and balances. Critics argue that by trying to weaken the judiciary, Netanyahu and his allies are undermining these crucial safeguards and consolidating their control over the independent branch of government.

Netanyahu’s allies, including ultranationalist and religious parties, have a range of contentious priorities, such as increasing West Bank settlements, annexing occupied territories, maintaining military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, and restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and Palestinians. Prior to this ruling, the U.S. had encouraged Netanyahu to seek a broader consensus across the political spectrum and put the judicial overhaul on hold.

