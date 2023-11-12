A Deep Dive into the Controversies Surrounding Israel’s Supreme Court

Israel’s Supreme Court has found itself embroiled in a contentious case that has sparked widespread controversy. At the heart of the matter is a new law that curtails the court’s authority to overturn decisions made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet that it deems “extremely unreasonable.” This seemingly technical dispute, however, carries profound implications for Israeli democracy as a whole, prompting one of the largest protests in the country’s history.

Rather than relying on quotes, let us delve into the complexities that have led to the court’s politicization. Key factors include deep-seated tensions between religious and secular factions, the divide between the right and center-left, and the clash between Netanyahu and traditional political establishments. The crux of the issue lies in the interpretation of Israel’s identity as a “Jewish and democratic” state and the implications it holds for its legal system.

For years, there was hope that these fundamental issues could be resolved within existing political and legal frameworks. However, the ascendance of Israel’s far-right, coupled with Netanyahu’s alignment with them, shattered the status quo. The Supreme Court remains the final institutional barrier against a slew of far-right proposals on matters ranging from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the role of religion in public life. The far-right seeks to dismantle this barrier and possesses the necessary parliamentary support to do so.

Various recent events in Israeli politics, such as contentious Supreme Court rulings and Netanyahu’s corruption trial, have converged to create an opportune moment for the assault on the court. In response, those advocating diverse visions of Israel view the court as their last bastion of hope and are fervently fighting for its preservation.

The ongoing case is not merely about specific judicial powers; it is a larger battle concerning the redefinition of Israel along illiberal and anti-democratic lines. It questions whether the Supreme Court is willing to risk a constitutional crisis to prevent these changes and preserve the democratic fabric of the country.

Understanding the Critical Dimensions of Israeli Identity

Unlike countries with formal constitutions, Israel relies on “Basic Laws” that represent a constitutional framework. These laws can be amended by a simple majority vote in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. The current crisis stems from a new Basic Law passed in June, which restricts the court’s authority to overturn cabinet decisions deemed “extremely unreasonable.” This ensures that the government can proceed without having to justify such decisions based on basic principles of fairness and just policymaking.

While this standard for judicial review might seem broad, it is not uncommon internationally. In Israel’s case, it serves as a necessary safeguard due to the absence of a constitution, federal system, or clear separation of powers. Consequently, the courts serve as the primary check on the government’s decisions. However, the current far-right coalition, led by Netanyahu, aims to erode the judiciary’s power and stack the courts with ideologically-aligned judges.

The case currently under scrutiny questions whether the court can challenge a Basic Law by invoking conflict with other Basic Laws. The importance of this issue extends beyond a single legal change as it strikes at the core of how the Israeli political system functions.

To comprehend why the stakes surrounding this debate have grown so high, it is crucial to explore the concept of Israel as both “Jewish and democratic.” This notion defines Israel’s guiding vision and is legally enshrined in the Basic Laws.

In theory, Israel aims to be a Jewish state and a democracy that upholds liberal principles of equality and human rights. However, tensions inevitably emerge between these two facets of the nation’s identity, conflicts that have existed since its inception.

Israel’s primary objective as a homeland for Jews worldwide and haven for those facing persecution necessitates an immigration policy that grants Jews the right to move to Israel and attain citizenship. This right is not extended to non-Jews, thereby institutionalizing ethno-religious discrimination within Israeli immigration law.

The question of what it truly means to be a “Jewish” state remains a contentious issue. Religious extremists advocate for a government grounded in halakha, or Jewish law, whereas staunch secularists believe the Israeli state should remain entirely detached from religious influence.

Ultimately, the Israeli Supreme Court’s current battles reflect a struggle to reconcile these intrinsic contradictions. As the last line of defense against illiberal and anti-democratic forces, the court’s decisions have far-reaching implications for the future of Israeli democracy.

(Sources: Times of Israel, Haaretz)