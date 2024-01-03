Israel’s Supreme Court Shatters Political Norms with Landmark Ruling

In a groundbreaking decision that has sent shockwaves through Israel, the Supreme Court has overturned a controversial law passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition. The ruling, delivered on New Year’s Day, has unleashed a wave of political turmoil and threatens to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis.

The law at the center of the controversy was an amendment to Israel’s “Basic Laws,” which are considered the closest thing the country has to a constitution. This amendment curtailed the power of the courts to overturn government policy, effectively giving the Prime Minister unprecedented control over the judiciary.

The Supreme Court’s decision has two major implications. First, it establishes the Court’s authority to overturn Basic Laws, a power it had never before exercised. Second, it declares that this particular Basic Law posed a significant threat to Israeli democracy, justifying its annulment.

Had this ruling come during peacetime, it would have undoubtedly sparked a seismic shift in Israeli politics, elevating the Court’s new claim to power and its role in safeguarding democracy. However, the current context of an ongoing war in Gaza has somewhat dampened the domestic reaction to the ruling. Whether this relative calm will last or whether Israel will face a full-blown political crisis remains uncertain.

The backdrop to this ruling is Prime Minister Netanyahu’s relentless pursuit of greater control over the judiciary. About a year ago, his coalition proposed a comprehensive overhaul that would have effectively placed the judiciary under his personal authority. However, widespread protests successfully blocked most of these reforms, leaving only the amendment that was recently overturned.

Critics saw Netanyahu’s reform package as a blatant power grab, with the potential to undermine the checks and balances that already exist in Israeli governance. The judiciary, being the primary check on government decisions, would have been weakened, enabling Netanyahu to pursue his autocratic political agenda unchecked.

The response from the Israeli public was overwhelming, with massive protests taking place. These demonstrations managed to stall the initial attempt to overhaul the judiciary in March. Faced with resistance, Netanyahu resorted to what experts call “salami slicing,” breaking down the reforms into smaller pieces and passing them incrementally.

Ultimately, only one of these pieces was successful before the recent upheaval caused by the Hamas attack. This specific amendment eliminated the courts’ ability to overturn decisions made by the Cabinet or ministers that were deemed “extremely unreasonable.” While the term may sound vague, it holds a specific legal meaning in Israeli law, pertaining to policies that lack basic standards of fairness and justice.

Contrary to popular belief, the “reasonableness” standard is not used to review legislation but rather to assess policy decisions made by executive branch officials, primarily the Prime Minister and Cabinet members. It acts as a crucial tool in systems like Israel’s, where there are limited checks on arbitrary exercises of power.

However, the new Basic Law abolished the idea of reasonableness altogether, removing an essential safeguard against executive misconduct. According to the Supreme Court, the danger posed by this amendment to Israeli democracy was so grave that it warranted an unprecedented step: overturning a Basic Law.

Former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, who ruled on the case despite her recent retirement, emphasized the significance of this decision. She stated that when the core principles of Israel’s constitutional framework are under threat, the Court has the authority to invalidate a Basic Law that exceeds the Knesset’s authority.

This ruling challenges the conventional understanding of Basic Laws in Israel, which typically serve as the legal foundation for the Court’s decisions when nullifying legislation. However, the Court’s majority opinion argues that even a Basic Law can be struck down if it poses a severe enough threat to the fundamental principles of a Jewish and democratic state.

Israel’s Supreme Court has entered uncharted territory with this ruling, disrupting the established political norms and highlighting the critical role it plays in safeguarding democracy. While the current war in Gaza may have diverted some attention from this landmark decision, its long-term implications for Israeli politics and governance cannot be ignored.

