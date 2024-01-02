Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul as Israel Begins Troop Withdrawal from Gaza

Israel’s Supreme Court dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judicial reform on Monday, overturning a law that limited the court’s power to overrule government decisions. This decision has further intensified political tension in Israel, coinciding with the country’s ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The judicial overhaul, initiated by Netanyahu’s government, faced widespread protests since it was introduced a year ago. The plan aimed to curtail the authority of the judicial branch and enhance the power of the national legislature. Critics argued that this move undermined Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.

Quoting the chief spokesperson of the Israeli military, the article highlights that several thousand troops will be withdrawn from the Gaza Strip in the coming weeks. While some soldiers will return to bases for rest or training, older reservists will be allowed to go home. This drawdown aligns with the Israeli government’s strategy for a long-lasting, low-intensity campaign focused on eliminating Hamas strongholds.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to draw international attention, with increasing pressure on Israel to minimize civilian casualties. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit the region soon, urging Israel to take more measures to protect Palestinians. At present, the offensive has claimed the lives of nearly 22,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza.

