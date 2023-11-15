Israel’s Supreme Court Contemplates a Pivotal Decision that May Shape Netanyahu’s Destiny

Jerusalem, the capital city of Israel, was abuzz with anticipation as the country’s Supreme Court commenced its deliberation on a crucial law that could have far-reaching consequences for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This law, which makes it harder to declare a prime minister unfit for office, has ignited a contentious debate among legal experts and political observers.

The amendment in question states that only the prime minister himself or the cabinet, with a two-thirds majority, can declare the leader unfit for physical or mental incapacity. Additionally, the cabinet’s decision would need to be ratified by a two-thirds majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. This amendment, enacted as a change to one of Israel’s Basic Laws, has raised concerns about its potential impact on democracy and the judiciary.

Critics argue that the law, enacted by Netanyahu’s government, was specifically designed to benefit the prime minister, who is currently facing a corruption trial. They contend that this amendment represents a “misuse of constituent authority” and may infringe on the principles of constitutional law. However, it is worth noting that the Supreme Court has yet to strike down a Basic Law or its amendment, making this a pivotal test for the judiciary.

During the hearing, Yiktzhak Burt, a lawyer representing the Knesset, acknowledged that the law benefited the prime minister personally but asserted the legislature’s democratic mandate as the basis for its passage. Burt conceded that the law had flaws, yet contended that these shortcomings did not warrant striking it down. In response, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut emphasized that the court was not seeking to nullify the law but to delay its implementation.

This recent hearing is not an isolated incident but part of a series of ongoing challenges to amendments made to Israel’s Basic Laws. Senior researcher Amir Fuchs from the Israel Democracy Institute’s Center for Democratic Values and Institutions described this situation as an unparalleled constitutional crisis. The court’s docket has become unusually crowded, underscoring the magnitude of the legal battles the judiciary is currently facing.

The amendment in question addressed a perceived gap in previous legislation, which lacked clear guidelines for removing a prime minister deemed “unfit” to serve. While there was some precedent in case law suggesting that the attorney general could make such a determination, it was considered a flawed arrangement that required clarification. However, critics argue that the primary motive behind this amendment was a personal one, triggered by the ongoing corruption trial against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In an effort to continue serving while undergoing trial, Netanyahu agreed to a conflict-of-interest declaration in 2020. This declaration stipulated that he should refrain from involvement in policies affecting the judicial system, such as the proposed judicial overhaul. Opponents of Netanyahu claim that certain aspects of this overhaul could potentially benefit the prime minister in his corruption trial. Initially, Netanyahu cited the conflict-of-interest declaration as the reason for not participating in the judicial overhaul plans announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. However, shortly after the passage of the amendment, Netanyahu announced his involvement in the matter.

As the fate of this controversial law hangs in the balance, all eyes are on the Supreme Court, eagerly awaiting its decision. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have significant ramifications for Israel’s political landscape and its judicial system.