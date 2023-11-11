Israel’s Supreme Court Grapples with Controversial Law Impacting Netanyahu’s Fate

Jerusalem – The Supreme Court of Israel is currently deliberating on petitions challenging a newly enacted law that imposes stricter conditions for declaring a prime minister unfit for office. Over the course of two months, the court will consider three cases that challenge laws passed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. However, it is this particular petition that directly affects Netanyahu, who is currently facing an ongoing corruption trial.

The law, which has caused significant controversy, stipulates that only the prime minister himself or the cabinet, with a two-thirds majority, can declare the leader unfit based on physical or mental incapacity. This amendment was made to one of Israel’s Basic Laws, the nation’s closest equivalent to a constitution.

This amendment was passed prior to the introduction of a judicial overhaul package advocated by Netanyahu’s right-wing government. This package has resulted in a deep divide within the country and sparked months of protests from those who argue that it undermines Israel’s democratic principles and weakens its judiciary.

Critics of the new law argue that it was specifically tailored for Netanyahu’s benefit, thus constituting a misuse of legislative power. They maintain that this is grounds for the Supreme Court to potentially strike down the amendment. However, it is important to note that the court has never previously nullified a Basic Law or any of its amendments.

During Thursday’s hearings, Yiktzhak Burt, a lawyer representing the Knesset, acknowledged that the law indeed benefited the prime minister personally. Nevertheless, he maintained that the legislature possessed the authority to enact it, given its democratic mandate. Burt argued that although the law may have flaws, they do not warrant its nullification.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut clarified that the court’s objective was not to completely invalidate the law, but rather to delay its implementation. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court also considered arguments concerning a different law that curtailed its ability to intervene in government actions deemed “unreasonable.” This law, too, represented an amendment to a Basic Law.

Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, emphasized the unprecedented nature of the current constitutional crisis. Never before have so many challenges been presented to the Supreme Court regarding amendments to Basic Laws within such a short period.

