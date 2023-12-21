In recent months, the Israeli government has faced scrutiny over its military operations in Gaza. While over 65% of deaths were believed to be civilians, questions have been raised about whether these actions violated the Geneva Conventions. However, there is another important question that needs attention: Is Israel promoting an interpretation of international humanitarian law that undermines the values of the Conventions?

Israel has presented its actions within the framework of proportionality and minimizing harm, but there is a theory that suggests a different approach to warfare. This theory, which dates back to the nineteenth-century intellectual Francis Lieber, prioritizes military necessity over the protection of civilians in a just war. Lieber believed that some wars were necessary for the moral progress of “civilized nations” and allowed for significant harm to civilians in order to achieve quick victory.

Lieber’s theory of conduct in war influenced the drafting of the first Geneva Convention in 1864 and subsequent iterations. While it recognized the importance of minimizing suffering, it also allowed for massive harm against civilians if it was deemed necessary for a just outcome. This approach, however, was largely rejected with the adoption of the 1949 Conventions and the Additional Protocols of 1977.

Contemporary international law unequivocally rejects the idea that a just war permits the infliction of harm on civilians. The rules governing the conduct of hostilities prioritize civilian protection and do not give precedence to military requirements. The justification for a war, as determined by jus ad bellum and the UN Charter, does not affect the application of the rules of war.

While Israeli military and political leaders may not explicitly mention Lieber, their approach to civilian harm reflects his theory. They often emphasize the justice of their cause and the need to win quickly in responding to threats. Speed and destruction are prioritized over accuracy, as seen in the emphasis on damage rather than precision.

It is essential to consider the duty of proportionality in evaluating Israel’s approach to war. Proportional conduct requires that the harm caused is not excessive in relation to the military objective. While the Israeli government may argue that its actions are proportionate, it is crucial to scrutinize whether these claims align with the principles of humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Geneva Conventions?

A: The Geneva Conventions are a set of international treaties that establish the standards and rules for the conduct of armed conflicts, including the protection of civilians, prisoners of war, and the wounded.

Q: Who is Francis Lieber?

A: Francis Lieber was a nineteenth-century intellectual and military theorist who advanced a theory of conduct in war that allowed for significant harm to civilians in order to achieve victory in essential wars.

Q: What is jus in bello?

A: Jus in bello refers to the legal principles and rules that govern the conduct of parties in an armed conflict. It focuses on minimizing harm to civilians and other non-combatants.

Q: What is military necessity?

A: Military necessity refers to the principle that allows for the use of force or other military actions that are necessary to achieve a legitimate military objective.

Q: What is proportionality?

A: Proportionality in the context of war refers to the requirement that the harm caused by military actions is not excessive in relation to the military objective. It aims to balance the military advantage sought with the potential harm to civilians and civilian objects.