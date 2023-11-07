Reservists Answer the Call: Israelis Around the World Rush to Defend Their Homeland

When war broke out and Israel called up its reservists, the response was overwhelming. Many Israelis, who were abroad for various reasons, dropped everything and rushed back to join their old army units. This mass mobilization of reservists, totaling 360,000, is the largest in Israel since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Yonatan Steiner, a 24-year-old who works for a tech company in New York, immediately flew back to join his old army medical unit. He described the situation as unprecedented and emphasized that the rules have changed. Others, like Nimrod Nedan and L.K., also felt compelled to return to their homeland to protect their friends and families.

For those stuck abroad, finding flights back to Israel became a top priority. Yonatan Bunzel, who had just finished his military service, was in India when the conflict escalated. Despite not being obliged to return, he packed his bags and headed home. After facing challenges finding available flights, a Jewish non-profit organization stepped in to secure seats for Bunzel and his friends.

Israeli airlines have added flights on foreign routes to bring people back, while the military dispatched transport planes to some European cities to collect soldiers. Israelis abroad began using WhatsApp groups to coordinate their return and share information about available flights.

The mass mobilization of reservists has had a significant impact on their lives. Oren Saar, a former captain in the Israeli army, runs a food delivery startup in New York City. He immediately acknowledged the call-up, but did not tell his children what he was doing. While it will be challenging to keep his business running, Saar stated that there was no question about what to do when his friends, family, and country were at risk.

The determination and sense of duty showcased by these reservists highlight the deep connection Israelis have with their homeland. It is a testament to their unwavering commitment to protect and defend Israel, regardless of where they may be in the world.