Israel’s recent raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza has raised questions about the evidence linking Hamas to the hospital. While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has failed to present hard evidence, there are still disturbing facts surrounding the incident.

The dire situation in Gaza has sparked protests around the world, including in Copenhagen, Denmark. The protest in Copenhagen was particularly significant, with a turnout that exceeded previous demonstrations in the country. This reflects the growing international movement calling for a ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

Criticism of Israel’s actions often leads to accusations of antisemitism, both in the United States and Denmark. Even the Danish prime minister took a stance in defense of Israel, emphasizing that there is no comparison between the actions of Israel and those of Hamas. This highlights the media bias present, which often silences the voices of those affected by the conflict.

Concerns have been raised about the Israeli military’s control over international journalists in Gaza. Journalists are only allowed access if they comply with strict conditions set by the IDF, which severely limits their ability to report independently. This has led to allegations that the information conveyed by these journalists is closer to propaganda than objective journalism.

One specific incident that has come under scrutiny is the Israeli military’s claim of a hole at Al-Shifa Hospital leading to underground tunnels. However, there is a lack of compelling evidence to support this claim. No bullets were fired at the IDF from the hospital, and no footage has emerged showing Hamas rockets being launched from the premises. Additionally, no Hamas militants were found within the hospital.

The destruction caused by the raid on Al-Shifa Hospital has been devastating. The hospital, which served as a sanctuary for thousands of people, including 50,000 sheltering there during the conflict, has suffered immense losses. Babies were suffocated to death, ICU units were destroyed, and dialysis patients lost their lives. The total number of people killed in the attack was 53.

Experts consulted in Gaza have questioned the authenticity of the alleged tunnel found at Al-Shifa Hospital. The structural features of the entrance do not match those of a typical Hamas tunnel. The IDF has also prevented anyone from inspecting the alleged tunnel firsthand.

While the IDF’s lack of concrete evidence linking Hamas to Al-Shifa Hospital is concerning, the human toll of the attack is undeniable. The international community must continue to demand accountability and justice for the victims of this tragic event.

