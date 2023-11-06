Israel Explores Infrastructure Projects to Strengthen Regional Ties

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has proposed the construction of an infrastructure corridor connecting countries in Asia and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe via Israel and Cyprus. He believes that such a corridor, which could include projects like a fiber optic cable, would be feasible with the normalization of relations between Israel and other countries in the region. This idea builds upon proposed energy links with Cyprus and Greece, aiming to enhance collaboration and energy security in the wake of significant natural gas discoveries.

One potential project Netanyahu discussed is a 2,000-megawatt undersea electricity cable, known as the EurAsia Interconnector, connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece. This cable would serve as a backup energy supply for both Israel and Cyprus, ensuring a stable power source in case of domestic failures. Additionally, there is a proposal to build a pipeline conveying offshore natural gas from Israel and Cyprus to Cyprus itself, where it could be used for electricity generation or potentially exported as liquefied natural gas.

This infrastructure push aligns with Europe’s need for energy diversification, especially in light of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides aim to create a reliable energy corridor, including gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas processing plants, connecting the East Mediterranean basin to Europe. By leveraging their natural resources and geographic position, Israel and Cyprus can contribute to Europe’s energy security.

Netanyahu also expressed full support for the European decision to establish a regional firefighting hub in Cyprus. With the increasing heat and the region’s vulnerability to fires, cooperation in firefighting becomes critical. By pooling their resources and expertise, Israel and Cyprus can effectively combat wildfires and mitigate their impact on neighboring countries.

These discussions between Israel, Cyprus, and Greece reflect the deep friendship and growing ties between the nations. They recognize the importance of regional cooperation and the potential benefits of joint infrastructure projects. By fostering closer relationships and pursuing collaborative initiatives, the countries involved aim to strengthen their positions in the global energy landscape while addressing pressing environmental challenges together.