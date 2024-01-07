Israel’s President Denies Expulsion of Palestinians, Focuses on National Healing

Following recent discussions within Israel’s government regarding the potential expulsion of Palestinians, President Isaac Herzog emphasized that such a policy is not the official position of the Israeli government. In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Herzog clarified that while individual ministers may express their personal opinions, it does not reflect the stance of the entire nation.

The unrest in the region escalated after Hamas’ incursion into Israel on October 7, 2024, prompting an Israeli invasion of Gaza. Tragically, the conflict has resulted in a total casualty count exceeding 24,000, with the majority of the deaths occurring in Gaza. As the situation in Gaza calms down, the future for both the Palestinians and Israel remains uncertain. Some voices within Israel’s government have suggested relocating a significant portion of the Palestinian population out of Gaza as a potential solution.

However, the United States has explicitly expressed its opposition to this idea. The State Department denounced the recent statements made by Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, labeling them inflammatory and irresponsible. The United States firmly rejects the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza.

President Herzog emphasized the emotional toll endured by Israel in recent months. The trauma of the hostage situation on October 7, which continues to hold more than 100 individuals captive, has deeply affected the national psyche. He urged the international community to consider Israel’s profound agony, pain, and sadness caused by recent events. Despite the challenges, President Herzog assured that Israel is actively working towards resolving the hostage situation and finding a peaceful resolution to these tumultuous times.

