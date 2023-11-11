Israel’s Nuclear Weapons Revelation Sparks Global Concerns

Amid growing global concern, Russia’s foreign ministry has raised a “huge number of questions” over an Israeli junior minister’s remarks regarding the use of nuclear weapons. The Russian response comes after Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu seemingly expressed openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza, implying not only the country’s possession of nuclear weapons but also its willingness to employ them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken swift action, suspending the minister from both the coalition government and cabinet meetings until further notice. However, the main issue at hand, as highlighted by Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, is Israel’s apparent admission of having nuclear weapons. Zakharova questioned whether official statements about the presence of nuclear weapons were being made, and if so, where the International Atomic Energy Agency and international nuclear inspectors were in this matter.

The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Israel currently possesses around 90 nuclear warheads. The United States has strongly condemned Eliyahu’s remarks, deeming them “wholly unacceptable.” The U.S. State Department spokesperson emphasized the importance of refraining from hateful rhetoric for all sides involved in the conflict.

Furthermore, the Arab world and Iran have also expressed condemnation and called for immediate international action. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian took to social media, urging the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency to swiftly disarm what he described as a “barbaric and apartheid regime.” The urgency of the situation was emphasized by his statement, “Tomorrow is late.”

