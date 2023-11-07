Israeli Prime Minister Wants to Reform Judge Selection Process Amidst Controversial Legislation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his intention to bring about changes in the committee responsible for selecting judges in the country. This proposal comes amidst widespread protests and criticism over planned legislation that could potentially curtail the powers of the highest court.

Netanyahu, in an interview with Bloomberg, stated that the focus of the next phase of legislation on the judiciary would revolve around reshaping the composition of the judge selection committee. He emphasized that this particular aspect was what remained to be tackled, without providing further details.

The proposed legislation has garnered both support and opposition. Proponents argue that it seeks to restore a balance among the government branches. On the other hand, opponents argue that it threatens the checks and balances necessary to prevent an excessive concentration of power within the government.

The outcry generated by the planned judicial overhaul has led to significant nationwide protests and criticism, not only within Israel but also from international observers. Last month, legislation was passed that revoked the court’s authority to strike down government actions based solely on the grounds of being “unreasonable.”

Netanyahu clarified in the Bloomberg interview that he is adverse to government interference in decisions made by the central bank. Furthermore, he expressed openness towards retaining the current director, rather than seeking a replacement.

While the proposed reforms and legislative changes spark debate and divide public opinion, their potential impact on the legal system and governance in Israel cannot be understated. The reformation of the judge selection process under the purview of the prime minister is poised to shape the judiciary for years to come.