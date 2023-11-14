Israeli Prime Minister Calls for Immediate Deportation of Eritrean Migrants Involved in Clashes

TEL AVIV, Israel – In a recent statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his intention to deport Eritrean migrants involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv. He has also ordered a plan to remove all African migrants from the country.

The clashes occurred amidst rival groups of Eritreans in south Tel Aviv, resulting in numerous injuries. The confrontation involved Eritreans who were both supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government. Shop windows were shattered, police cars were damaged, and violence escalated as protesters armed themselves with construction lumber, metal pieces, and rocks. Israeli police, equipped with riot gear, responded by using tear gas, stun grenades, and live rounds to control the situation, while mounted officers attempted to restore order.

This incident has reignited the long-standing debate in Israel regarding the issue of migrants. The resurgence of this discussion comes at a time when Israel is divided over Netanyahu’s proposal for a judicial overhaul. Some proponents of the plan argue that the migrant issue showcases the need to curtail the powers of the courts, asserting that they have hindered the government’s efforts to expel the migrants.

During a special ministerial meeting called to address the aftermath of the violence, Netanyahu emphasized the necessity for strict measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those involved. He has also requested that the ministers present him with comprehensive plans for the removal of all other illegal infiltrators. Netanyahu highlighted the fact that some measures previously implemented to encourage the migrants to leave were invalidated by the Supreme Court.

It is important to note that under international law, Israel cannot forcibly send migrants back to countries where their lives or liberties may be at risk. However, Netanyahu expressed confidence that deporting supporters of the Eritrean government would not encounter significant obstacles.

Approximately 25,000 African migrants currently reside in Israel, primarily from Sudan and Eritrea, claiming to have fled conflict or repression. The Israeli government, however, classifies the majority of them as economic migrants rather than asylum seekers, resulting in limited recognition and legal obligations towards them.

Israel has implemented various approaches to encourage the departure of migrants, such as transferring some to remote prisons, withholding a portion of their wages until they agree to leave the country, or providing cash incentives for relocation to other African nations. Critics argue that these tactics aim to coerce the migrants into leaving.

Advocates for migrants argue that Israel, a nation founded by Jewish refugees and built upon the ashes of the Holocaust, should extend its hospitality to those seeking asylum. On the other hand, opponents contend that migrants have contributed to an increase in crime within low-income areas of southern Tel Aviv where they have settled.

The clashes coincided with a gathering of Eritrean government supporters, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the ruler’s ascent to power. This event took place near the Eritrean embassy in south Tel Aviv. Given Eritrea’s abysmal human rights record, migrants in Israel and elsewhere express fear of death should they be forced to return.

Critics of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan view it as an attempt to consolidate power and limit judicial oversight on government decisions and legislation. Conversely, proponents argue that reforms are essential to restore power to elected officials and restrain what they perceive as an interventionist and liberal-leaning justice system.

For more information about global migration coverage, visit AP’s migration hub.