Israeli Prime Minister Calls for Swift Deportation of Eritrean Refugees Following Violent Clash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the immediate deportation of Eritrean refugees and migrants who were involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv. In a special ministerial meeting convened to address the aftermath of the violence, Netanyahu demanded “harsh measures” against the rioters, emphasizing the need for their immediate removal from the country.

The clash, which took place in south Tel Aviv, resulted in dozens of injuries and prompted Netanyahu to order a comprehensive plan for the removal of all African migrants residing in Israel. His call for deportation comes after the Supreme Court struck down previous measures meant to coerce refugees into leaving.

Under international law, Israel is prohibited from forcibly returning migrants to countries where their life or liberty may be at risk. However, Netanyahu has stated that the ministerial team is seeking to deport 1,000 supporters of the Eritrean government who were involved in the violence, claiming they have no legitimate claim to refugee status.

Approximately 25,000 African migrants, predominantly from Sudan and Eritrea, currently reside in Israel. While many claim to have fled conflict or repression, Israel recognizes only a few as asylum seekers, regarding the majority as economic migrants. The country asserts that it has no legal obligation to provide them with protection.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also visited the site of the unrest, expressing support for the police and advocating for the detention of those who broke the law until they are deported. Opposition members of the Knesset have criticized successive governments for their failure to effectively address the migrant situation.

In response to Netanyahu’s call for deportation, questions have been raised about the destination of the refugees and migrants. It is important to note that Israel has employed various tactics in an attempt to encourage migrants to leave, including imprisonment, withholding wages, and offering cash incentives to relocate elsewhere in Africa. However, these measures have faced criticism for their coercive nature.

FAQs:

Q: How many African migrants currently reside in Israel?



A: Approximately 25,000 African migrants, primarily from Sudan and Eritrea, live in Israel.

Q: What prompted Netanyahu’s call for deportation?



A: The call for deportation follows a violent clash in Tel Aviv involving Eritrean refugees and migrants.

Q: What measures has Israel taken to encourage migrants to leave?



A: Israel has employed tactics such as imprisonment, withholding wages, and offering cash incentives to persuade migrants to relocate.

Q: Is Israel obligated to provide protection to African migrants?



A: Israel argues that it has no legal obligation to provide protection and largely views African migrants as economic migrants rather than asylum seekers.

Sources:

– [Prime Minister of Israel](https://www.israel.gov.il/)

– Al Jazeera