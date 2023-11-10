JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has taken a step back from a previous comment regarding the alleged connection between a pre-war protest among army reservists and the recent Hamas attack. In response to reports from various news outlets, Netanyahu stated that it was necessary to examine whether months of protests against his government, including by reservists refusing regular duty, fueled Hamas’ motivation for the October 7th rampage in southern Israel.

However, faced with public backlash, Netanyahu clarified his position and posted on social media platform X that Hamas initiated the war as a result of their desire to eradicate the Israeli people, and not due to any internal dispute. He emphasized that Hamas was in the wrong and vowed to eliminate the threat they posed. Netanyahu’s statement emphasized the importance of collective unity in the face of adversity, expressing the sentiment that victory can only be achieved together.

Before Netanyahu’s clarification, Benny Gantz, a member of the opposition who had joined Netanyahu’s war cabinet as part of an emergency government, called for the prime minister to retract his initial comment. Gantz voiced his concern that deflecting responsibility and resorting to mudslinging during times of war would have detrimental effects on the country.

The controversy surrounding Netanyahu’s comment triggered protests outside the prime minister’s residence, where demonstrators vocally expressed their disappointment. Chanting “Jail Now!” they aired their grievances and frustrations over the failures that allowed the Hamas attack to occur. The timing of the protest coincided with a poll revealing that over three quarters of Israelis believed Netanyahu should resign, indicating a growing discontentment with both their political and security leadership.

While this incident raises questions about the possible influence of reservist protests on Hamas’ actions, it is essential to remember that Hamas has long been recognized as a terrorist organization committed to the destruction of Israel. Their motives are rooted in their extremist ideology, and their attacks are driven by an agenda to harm Israeli citizens and undermine the country’s security. attributions [source]

