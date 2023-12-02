Israel’s Ongoing Objective: Targeting Key Hamas Figures for Strategic Victory

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, three prominent figures have emerged as primary targets for Israel’s military operations. These individuals, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa, form a secretive three-man military council within Hamas. While their precise whereabouts remain unknown, they are believed to be directing Hamas’ military operations from underground bunkers in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, along with Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, have been at the forefront of Hamas’ military campaigns as well as negotiations for prisoner-hostage swaps. To achieve its goals of crippling Hamas’ military capabilities and ensuring the safety of the region surrounding Gaza, Israel aims to eliminate or capture these three top Hamas commanders.

The severity of Israel’s offensive is evident in their determination to continue until these key figures are neutralized. This relentless pursuit is further fueled by the memory of the October 7 attack, orchestrated by the three-man council, which claimed the lives of 1,200 people and held around 240 individuals hostage. The attack stands as the bloodiest in Israel’s history.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defined clear objectives: the destruction of Hamas’ military capabilities, the safe return of hostages, and the prevention of future threats from Gaza. Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, emphatically stated that the Hamas leaders are “living on borrowed time.” The Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, is prepared to track down these leaders anywhere in the world.

Eliminating Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa would not only be a symbolic victory for Israel but also a substantial achievement. As Michael Eisenstadt, the director of the Military and Security Studies Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, suggests, their elimination would represent a clear message of Israel’s success. However, the elusive nature of the leaders raises questions about the duration of the conflict. If they prove difficult to capture or eliminate, will Israel continue fighting until it achieves its objective?

The toll on Hamas’ military force has been significant, with reports estimating the deaths of approximately 5,000 Hamas fighters. This accounts for roughly one-fifth of their overall strength and indicates a significant degradation in their capabilities. Yet, capturing or eliminating the three leaders alone may not spell the end for Hamas. The destruction of Hamas as a military force would require intense house-to-house combat and fighting within the intricate network of tunnels beneath Gaza.

Experts weigh in on the significance of capturing Yahya Sinwar. While it would be an important victory, it may not be the ultimate solution. Kobi Michael, a former head of the Palestinian desk at Israel’s Ministry for Strategic Affairs, posits that Israeli society perceives itself under an existential threat and believes it faces only two options: to be or not to be. Thus, the elimination of Sinwar alone may not suffice.

The Biden administration in the United States believes that Israel can achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas’ leadership. However, the complete destruction of Hamas may prove to be an unattainable objective.

As the conflict persists, Israel remains resolute in its pursuit of Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa. The outcome of this ongoing battle will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for the region.

FAQ

Who are the three most wanted Hamas bosses in Gaza? The three most wanted Hamas bosses in Gaza are Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa. They form a secretive three-man military council within Hamas. Where are these Hamas leaders conducting their operations? These leaders are believed to be conducting their operations from underground bunkers in Gaza. What are Israel’s objectives in targeting these leaders? Israel aims to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, secure the safe return of hostages, and prevent future threats from Gaza. What is the significance of capturing Yahya Sinwar? Capturing Sinwar would be an important victory for Israel, although it may not be the ultimate solution to the conflict. Can Israel completely destroy Hamas? Destroying Hamas completely may prove to be an unattainable objective. However, weakening their military force remains a strategic priority for Israel.

Sources:

– Reuters

– Hindustan Times