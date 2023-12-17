Israel’s Most Wanted: High-Profile Hamas Figures on IDF Radar

JERUSALEM – Israel is intensifying its efforts to target influential members of the Hamas terror group in Gaza, with four individuals currently topping its most wanted list. Yahya Sinwar, Muhammed Sinwar, Rafa’a Salameh, and Mohammad Deif are all senior commanders within Hamas and are believed to be responsible for significant acts of violence.

In an attempt to locate these individuals, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently dropped leaflets over the city of Khan Younis, offering a substantial financial reward for any information that leads to their capture or elimination. The IDF is prepared for what could be its most intense battle against Hamas to date.

Yahya Sinwar, also known as “the Butcher of Khan Younis,” is the leader of Hamas in Gaza and, according to Israeli sources, the mastermind behind the brutal massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7. Sinwar, born and raised in Khan Younis, has a violent and cruel reputation, having been involved in the torture and murder of both Israeli and Palestinian individuals. He served 22 years in an Israeli prison before his release in 2011.

His younger brother, Muhammed Sinwar, is another wanted individual. He is the commander of Hamas’ Southern Brigade and became notorious for his involvement in the kidnapping of an Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, in 2006. Muhammed is believed to be heavily involved in decision-making within the organization and played a crucial role in planning the October 7 attacks.

Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of the Khan Younis Battalion, is not considered a prominent figure within Hamas. However, due to his birth and upbringing in Khan Younis, he is a target for the Israeli military. His inclusion on the most wanted list aims to weaken the enemy by focusing efforts on the city.

Mohammad Deif, the commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, is considered a long-standing enemy of Israel. He has a reputation as a skilled bombmaker and played a crucial role in developing Hamas’ military capabilities. Although his bounty is lower than that of the other three individuals, Deif remains a high-profile target due to his involvement in planning the October 7 attacks and his instrumental role in building up Hamas’ rocket arsenal and underground tunnel system.

The IDF’s pursuit of these Hamas figures reflects Israel’s commitment to dismantling the infrastructure and leadership of the terror organization. With substantial rewards at stake, the IDF is appealing to the local population for information to aid in their capture. As tensions heighten in Gaza, the hunt for these key Hamas leaders remains a top priority for Israel.

Frequently Asked Questions