Israel Launches Intense Strikes on Gaza, Hamas Retaliates with Rocket Attacks: Key Details

Israel has initiated a series of powerful strikes in northern Gaza, marking the most extensive military action since the onset of the conflict on October 7th. Hamas reports that internet connections have been cut off in the Gaza Strip, leaving communication channels disrupted. Here are the essential details surrounding this significant event:

1. Israeli military has intensified its strikes on Gaza, particularly in the northern areas. Video footage from AFP shows a relentless bombardment of the territory.

2. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that the strikes would continue in Gaza City and its surroundings, indicating an ongoing offensive.

3. The Hamas government alleges that Israel has deliberately severed communications and internet access to facilitate devastating retaliatory strikes on the air, land, and sea.

4. During the Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza, rocket warning sirens blared in various cities across Israel, with central Tel Aviv being a notable target.

5. Hamas responded to the intense Israeli bombing by firing salvos of rockets towards Israel, attributing their action to the protection of civilians.

6. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern, warning of the dire humanitarian consequences in Gaza, including shortages of essential supplies.

7. The Israeli army has accused Hamas of misusing hospitals in Gaza for military purposes. However, Hamas denies the allegation and asserts that measures are in place to prevent aid diversion.

8. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari specifically identified Al-Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, as a location where Hamas operatives are allegedly operating.

9. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to Hamas as “sick” and claimed that they are using hospitals as headquarters for their terrorist activities.

10. Hamas spokesperson Izzat al-Rishq swiftly refuted the allegations made by the Israeli army, dismissing them as baseless and accusing Israel of fabricating the claims to justify potential future attacks on the Palestinian people.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What has Hamas done in response to the Israeli strikes?

A: Hamas has fired rockets towards Israel as a retaliatory measure.

Q: How has the United Nations responded to the situation in Gaza?

A: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies to address the escalating crisis.

Q: What are the allegations made by the Israeli army regarding the use of hospitals by Hamas?

A: The Israeli army accuses Hamas of utilizing hospitals in Gaza, such as Al-Shifa hospital, for military purposes. However, Hamas and the main United Nations agency working in Gaza deny these claims, asserting that measures are in place to prevent aid diversion.

