The Mossad Collaborates with Brazilian Authorities to Foil Alleged Hezbollah Attack

Brazilian police recently announced the arrest of two individuals suspected of planning terrorist attacks. The Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, issued a statement confirming its assistance to Brazil in apprehending a terrorist cell associated with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. The target of these planned attacks was Israeli and Jewish sites in Brazil.

Although the Mossad did not disclose the names of the international agencies involved, it did highlight their collaboration in preventing these potential threats. The Brazilian federal police carried out 11 search and seizure raids in multiple locations across the country, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, and Minas Gerais. These operations aimed to disrupt the preparation of terrorist acts and gather evidence regarding the recruitment of individuals for extremist activities in Brazil.

This is not the first time security experts have monitored alleged Hezbollah activities in border areas between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. Hezbollah, supported by Iran, maintains a presence in Lebanon with seats in parliament and the government. The Mossad’s statement stressed that this planned attack in Brazil was only a part of an extensive network operating in other countries, yet the agency chose not to disclose them.

The Mossad underscored the ongoing efforts of Hezbollah and the Iranian regime to target Israeli, Jewish, and Western interests globally, especially in the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza. The agency’s statement, published on the Israeli prime minister’s website, emphasized the need for continued vigilance in thwarting potential attacks.

With approximately 107,000 Jewish individuals residing in Brazil, community leaders expressed concern over the recent developments. They observed an increase in anti-Semitic activities online since the conflict in Gaza escalated. Ricardo Berkiensztat, the executive president of the Jewish Federation of the State of Sao Paulo (Fisesp), shared apprehension about the importation of Middle East conflicts into Brazil, a country with no history of terrorism.

