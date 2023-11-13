Amnon Shashua, CEO of Mobileye, Urges Immediate Political Change in Israel

Israel’s prominent businessman and leader in self-driving auto technologies, Amnon Shashua, has called for the immediate replacement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. In a highly publicized critique from Israel’s private sector, Shashua expressed his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s handling of recent events and accused the government of failures and incompetence.

Shashua’s concerns stem from the deadly attack perpetrated by Hamas gunmen who crossed into southern Israeli towns from Gaza on October 7th. In an opinion piece published in the financial daily Calcalist, Shashua emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the only solution to Israel’s current state is the immediate replacement of the government.

While Netanyahu caused further controversy by initially criticizing his intelligence chiefs for failing to warn him about the planned attack, he later retracted his comments and issued an apology. Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on Shashua’s editorial when approached by Reuters.

According to Shashua, the government’s focus on political survival rather than the best interests of the country necessitates change. He suggests that the formation of a new coalition within the current parliament could replace the existing government without the need for a new election, thereby minimizing political turmoil.

Netanyahu has refrained from taking responsibility for the intelligence and operational failures, assuring that tough questions, including self-reflection, will be addressed after the conflict. Israeli officials have affirmed that an investigation into the events leading up to and including the handling of the Hamas attack is in progress, with the current focus on the ongoing conflict.

Amnon Shashua is recognized as the co-founder of Mobileye, a company specializing in self-driving car technologies, established in 1999. The firm was acquired by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion and subsequently went public again last year. Shashua has also founded One Zero, a digital bank, and AI21 Labs, an artificial intelligence firm.

FAQ: