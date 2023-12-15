Israeli Military Mistakenly Kills Three Hostages in Gaza

In a tragic incident, the Israeli military has acknowledged that three hostages were mistakenly killed during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip. This unfortunate incident occurred in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where intense battles have been taking place between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

According to Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesperson, the hostages were found by Israeli troops who mistakenly identified them as a threat. It remains unclear whether they had managed to escape from their captors or had been abandoned. The Israeli military has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and has initiated an investigation.

The deaths were announced at a time when the United States and Israel were discussing a potential timetable to scale back combat operations against Hamas. While both nations agree that the overall fight against the Palestinian Islamist group will take months, they are considering various approaches for the post-war future of Gaza.

One such idea that has been floated is the potential return of Palestinian security forces to the enclave. However, this proposal is likely to face strong opposition from Israel, which aims to maintain its security presence in Gaza and is skeptical about allowing the Abbas-led Palestinian Authority to establish a foothold there.

During meetings with Israeli leaders, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed a timeline for winding down the intense combat phase of the war. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that it would take months to dismantle Hamas, without specifying whether this estimate referred to the ongoing heavy airstrikes and ground battles.

While the conflict has caused significant destruction in northern Gaza and displaced a significant portion of its population, Hamas continues to launch attacks. The group fired rockets toward central Israel on Friday, setting off sirens in Jerusalem but causing no injuries. This raises questions about Israel’s ability to defeat Hamas without completely decimating the entire territory.

Despite concerns expressed by the Biden administration about civilian casualties and the future of Gaza, the United States continues to provide unwavering support to Israel through weapons shipments and diplomatic backing. President Joe Biden has emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilian lives while allowing Israel to take action against Hamas.

The Israeli offensive, triggered by an attack by Hamas on October 7, has resulted in numerous casualties on both sides. Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy revealed that militants have fired thousands of rockets, with Israel’s air and ground assault in the past 10 weeks leading to the death of more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has had devastating consequences for the civilian population, with thousands missing and feared dead beneath the rubble. Communication services in Gaza remain disrupted, and Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling persist, causing further casualties.

In this volatile situation, it is crucial to find a sustainable solution that prioritizes the protection of civilian lives while addressing the security concerns of both Israel and the Palestinian people. Only through a comprehensive and inclusive approach can a lasting resolution be achieved.

