Israel Continues Military Offensive as Gaza Faces Communication Outage

Israeli forces have declared that they have encircled Gaza City and divided the coastal strip into two, marking a significant stage in their ongoing conflict with Hamas. As the situation unfolds, the scarce and intermittent communication from Gaza City makes it challenging to verify the Israeli army’s claims.

Without reliable communication channels, conveying details of the military offensive has become even more complicated. The loss of connectivity, confirmed by the Palestinian telecom company Paltel and internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org, has hindered the dissemination of information about the situation on the ground.

Reports suggest that Israeli troops may enter Gaza City within the next 48 hours, and strong explosions were observed in northern Gaza after nightfall. However, due to the communications blackout, it is difficult to independently verify these developments.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes targeted two central Gaza refugee camps, resulting in the deaths of at least 53 people, with dozens wounded, according to health officials. The Israeli military shows no signs of backing down from its offensive against Hamas, despite appeals from the United States to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians.

The toll on the Palestinian population continues to rise, with over 9,700 Palestinians killed during nearly a month of intense conflict, including more than 4,000 children. The situation is expected to worsen as Israeli forces advance into densely populated areas.

Recent air strikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, causing the deaths of 40 people and injuring 34 others. Another strike targeted a house near a school in the Bureji refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 individuals. These strikes, alongside others carried out by Israel, have drawn criticism for their alleged disproportionate impact on the civilian population.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank, following discussions with Arab foreign ministers. However, finding a path to deescalation and a lasting resolution to the conflict still remains a formidable challenge.