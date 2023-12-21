Israel’s Military Offensive in Gaza Revealed as a Catastrophic Campaign

The ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has been described as one of the gravest and most ruinous in history. The offensive has wreaked havoc on the region, surpassing the destruction witnessed during the razing of Syria’s Aleppo, Ukraine’s Mariupol, or even the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. This devastating assault has claimed the lives of more civilians than the U.S.-led coalition’s three-year campaign against the Islamic State group. While the Israeli military has been tight-lipped regarding the specifics of its weaponry, experts have determined that a significant majority of the bombs deployed on Gaza are of U.S. origin, with devastating “bunker-busters” responsible for hundreds of fatalities in densely populated areas.

With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza rapidly approaching 20,000, there is a growing chorus from the international community demanding an immediate cease-fire. Israel, on the other hand, remains resolute in its determination to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities following the militant group’s aggressive incursion across the border on October 7th, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 individuals and the taking of 240 hostages.

Although President Joe Biden’s administration has discreetly continued to supply weapons to Israel, the president himself publicly acknowledged that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing was eroding its international legitimacy. The call for a more measured and proportionate response is growing louder.

Here, we delve into what we currently know about Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

FAQ

How much destruction has occurred in Gaza?

An analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data conducted by Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University – experts adept at assessing wartime destruction – reveals that Israel’s offensive has obliterated more than two-thirds of all structures in northern Gaza, along with a quarter of buildings in the southern region of Khan Younis. Furthermore, in the initial two weeks alone, the percentage of damaged buildings in Khan Younis nearly doubled. The wide-ranging destruction encompasses tens of thousands of homes, as well as schools, hospitals, mosques, and businesses. According to U.N. monitors, approximately 70% of school buildings throughout Gaza have sustained damage, with at least 56 impaired schools serving as shelters for internally displaced civilians. Furthermore, Israeli strikes have targeted 110 mosques and three churches.

How does the destruction compare historically?

In certain aspects, the destruction witnessed in Gaza outpaces the Allied bombings of German cities during World War II. Renowned U.S. military historian Robert Pape asserts that between 1942 and 1945, the Allies attacked 51 major German cities, reducing approximately 40-50% of their urban areas to ruins. This equated to approximately 10% of the buildings across Germany. In stark contrast, over 33% of structures in Gaza, an area spanning just 140 square miles (360 square kilometers), have been decimated. Pape describes Gaza as one of the most intense civilian punishment campaigns to date, comfortably aligning it within the top quartile of the most devastating bombing campaigns in history.

The impact of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza is both horrifying and far-reaching. The need for immediate humanitarian intervention and the pursuit of peaceful resolutions remains imperative if we are to prevent further suffering and loss of life in this conflict-torn region.

Source: AP News (apnews.com)